Oregon Ducks Gaining Momentum With Elite Tight End Recruit

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are preparing to host some elite recruits this spring and summer as the 2027 cycle picks up momentum.

Three-star tight end and wide receiver recruit Charles Davis III was among the latest recruiting targets to announce his upcoming official visit. The elite recruit is scheduled to be in Eugene June 12-14.

Tight End Charles Davis’ Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis has received over two dozen collegiate offers. Programs such as the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes all extended offers. The Ducks offered him on Sept. 19, 2025.

The three-star recently appeared in Eugene for the Ducks’ Junior Day in January. He posted a picture alongside Oregon coach Dan Lanning after the visit, saying, “This visit was definitely something to remember."

While the Ducks’ pursuit of Davis is seemingly trending in a positive direction, the Trojans appear to be the big competitor.

“USC has always been my dream school since I’m an LA kid, so it definitely changes some things,” Davis told Rivals’ Adam Gorney.

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's Oregon Timeline Amid Texas Tech Uncertainty

MORE: Oregon Ducks Add Their Next Potential Walk-On Great

MORE: Top-10 Oregon Players With Highest NIL Valuation Signal A New Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

But the Junior Day visit made an impression on Davis. According to Gorney, it put the Ducks in a good position.

“What stood out was how detailed everything was,” Davis told Gorney. “The coaches were real with me about development and opportunity, and the message was that they see me as a great fit for what they do and want to keep building a strong relationship.”

With another visit to Eugene on the horizon, Oregon has the opportunity to separate itself again in Davis' recruitment.

How It Would Impact the Ducks

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis would add versatility to the Oregon offense, with the ability to play tight end or wide receiver. He’s listed at 6-5, 200 pounds and also runs track in high school, so he brings size and speed.

The Ducks have a lot of future talent at the tight end position. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is set to debut for Oregon in 2026. The Ducks also added former five-star Andrew Olesh, who transferred from Penn State and will be a redshirt freshman in the fall.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon is additionally pursuing other elite tight ends in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright also scheduled an official visit to Eugene. Cartwright is slated to visit Oregon June 19-21, shortly after Davis.

Eugene is becoming a desirable destination for tight ends. Recent Oregon tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq experienced success after developing with the Ducks. Ferguson ended up getting selected in the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft and had an impressive rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams. Sadiq is projected to be a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Ducks’ new offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer, served as the tight ends coach before his promotion. Mehringer played a key role in recruiting and developing players like Ferguson and Sadiq. Now that he’s the offensive coordinator, Oregon might be looking like an even more attractive destination to recruits like Davis, who have ambitions of success at both the collegiate and professional levels.