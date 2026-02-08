Oregon Ducks Battling Georgia, Miami for Elite Tight End Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have been among the top programs targeting three-star tight end recruit Charles Davis. While the Ducks are recruiting him hard, Davis has plenty of offers to choose from.
According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes recently offered Davis, presenting Oregon with some competition for the tight end recruit. The USC Trojans are reportedly another team to watch, as Davis is a California native.
While programs are beginning to compete with Oregon to land the tight end prospect, the Ducks are still in good standing with Davis. He was in Eugene for Oregon’s Junior Day, which has helped keep the program high on his list.
“What stood out was how detailed everything was,” Davis told Rivals. “The coaches were real with me about development and opportunity, and the message was that they see me as a great fit for what they do and want to keep building a strong relationship.”
As other Power Four programs continue to step in, the Oregon Ducks will have to keep up communication and show Davis why Eugene is the place for him to play. Georgia's offer has played a big part in Davis keeping his options open.
“The Georgia offer is definitely not going to be slept on. I will be exploring my options to the mx,” Davis added.
Oregon’s Proven Ability to Develop Tight Ends
One of the reasons the Oregon Ducks can continue to stand out as a top program for Davis is their ability to develop tight ends.
Just this past season, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq had a breakout performance and is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Sadiq finished the season with 560 receiving yards, the second-most on the team, and eight touchdown receptions, the most for Oregon.
2025 was Sadiq's third season with the program but his first year stepping up as the team's true No. 1 tight end. In 2024, the Ducks were led by tight end Terrance Ferguson, which meant Sadiq had to wait his turn, giving him time to develop.
With Ferguson moving on to the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Sadiq had the chance to step up in 2025. Not only does Oregon field an offense where tight ends can excel, but the program has proven it can develop the position into NFL prospects.
The Oregon Ducks have also proven to be a place that will play true freshmen.
Oregon Ducks on Pace for Another Top Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top programs in recruiting. The team is set to bring in several elite prospects through the 2026 class and is already gaining steam with 2027. Oregon can use that momentum to receive Davis’ commitment despite interest from other top schools.
The Ducks are up to four commitments, and Oregon's 2027 class is ranked No. 20 in the nation on 247Sports. The team's top recruit thus far is four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.
The Ducks have also received commitments from offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder, and linebacker Sam Ngata.
The Ducks are already on pace to bring in another top-ranked recruiting class. While Davis will likely take his time deciding and visit other programs before committing, the Oregon Ducks' recruiting success can help them land the tight end recruit.
