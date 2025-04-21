What 5-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Said About Oregon Ducks Visit
As spring practice continues on for the Oregon Ducks' spring game this Saturday, many recruits from future classes are cycling in and out of the Eugene area for unofficial visits. For a lot of young recruits, a visit during the springtime can really bring a program's culture into perspective, and help many athletes narrow down their future prospects.
Several recruiting visitors for Oregon during the past week raved about their trips to campus, and that includes class of 2027 safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson. He currently sits at a four-star rating on 247Sports and a five-star for the 247Sports' Composite. He's the No. 2 athlete out of the state of California according to the recruiting website.
Last week, Fa'alave-Johnson brought his family to Oregon for a visit with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and a tour of the Eugene facilities and campus.
"It was great," Fa'alave-Johnson said to Andrew Nemec of Sports Illustrated. "I came out with my whole family this time because they wanted to see why I keep coming out. They were not disappointed one bit. It's always a great time in Eugene and they always make me feel like a priority."
Fa'alave-Johnson is no stranger to being an outward fan of the Oregon program. When announcing his unofficial visits to Oregon and USC, Fa'alave-Johnson acknowledged that Oregon is his "dream school" and had plenty of kind words for Lanning and crew.
"It's been really good to build relationships with the coaches there, see the program up close, and I'm excited to watch practice. It's kind of been a dream school of mine for a while and been really cool to get both sides of the coaching staff sending me signals," Fa'alave-Johnson said.
In that same statement, Fa'alave-Johnson also said that he and Oregon's coaching staff had not yet decided on which side of the ball he should play for, since the safety also hits the gridiron as a wide receiver for Cathedral Catholic High School.
Though he did not elaborate on his commitment decision during his most recent visit, the San Diego native assured Duck fans that the future is bright for Oregon.
"The love is there. I'm still praying about everything, but it’s definitely a program I would love to be a part of. The Ducks program knows where they stand and the Duck fans should feel great where they stand," Fa'alave-Johnson told Nemec.
Fa'alava-Johnson, considered the top athlete in his class by On3 Sports, was recently named as an all-star selection for the 2026-2027 Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase back in March. He currently sits with 24 offers, including nods from Arizona, USC, Florida State, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Georgia, among others.
"He's an explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything with his hands. He’s a field stretcher who can hit the big play and is dynamic after the catch. His upside is probably highest as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his long term potential," said 247 Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins for Fa'alave-Johnson's most recent evaluation.