Why Four-Star EDGE Recruit Prince Tavizon Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC, Texas

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff landed a commitment from four-star recruit Prince Tavizon who chose Oregon over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nitttany Lions, and Texas A&M Aggies. Can Lanning hold onto the 2027 recruit's commitment?

Charlie Viehl

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Four-star EDGE recruit Prince Tavizon committed to the Oregon Ducks on Sunday night, becoming the first member of Oregon's 2027 recruiting class. Tavizon visited the Ducks over the weekend and made his decision despite being multiple years away from signing with Oregon.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are busy recruiting both the 2026 and 2027 classes as high school prospects spend time visiting college programs over the summer. Can Tavizon's commitment spark some momentum on the recruiting trail for Oregon?

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tavizon spoke to 247Sports' Blair Angulo about his commitment:

"Oregon has been standing out to me and the coaches have for sure been trying to get me there. They treat me like family. All the players there, it seems, already know my name. They know who I am. Coach  has been telling me he wants me to be a Duck, coach  has also been pushing hard," Tavizon told 247Sports.

Tavizon revealed to Angulo that the USC Trojans we're the second team only behind the Ducks in his recruitment before he decided to commit. The newest Ducks commit also told Angulo he was considering Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon
Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tavizon attends Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, the same school as newest Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Jr. In reaction to Tavizon's commitment, Smith Jr. took to social media reposted the announcement with the caption: "Family Ties."

According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Tavizon is the No. 124 recruit in the country, the No. 17 EDGE, and the No. 12 prospect out of California in the class of 2027. Most college teams only have one or two 2027 commits at the moment, but Tavizon's decision gives Oregon the No. 13-ranked class for the 2027 cycle.

As a top defensive recruit, programs like USC, Texas, Texas A&M and more are expected to continue recruiting Tavizon despite his commitment to Oregon. Can the Ducks hold on? Lanning and company have had proven success on the recruiting trail, but Oregon has suffered a few decommitments in the 2026 class as of late.

Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui flipped from Oregon to USC, five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene flipped from Oregon to Washington, and five-star EDGE Richard Wesley opened up his recruitment after being committed to the Ducks for less than three weeks.

Wesley is planning to visit Oregon, but he also has plans to see Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State over the summer.

Still, Lanning and his staff have a talented group of prospects pledged to Oregon in the class of 2026, headlined by four-star tight end Kendre Harrison, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and four-star linebacker Tristan Phillps.

The Ducks have also proven the ability over multiple seasons to land and develop talented positions at positions of need. For the 2025 season, Oregon is welcoming running back Makhi Hughes, safety Dillon Thieneman, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, to name a few.

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

