Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruiting Target Immanueal Iheanacho Moving Commitment Date?
The Oregon Ducks hosted five-star offensive line recruit Immanuel Iheanacho for his final official visit of the summer before his scheduled commitment date of Aug. 5. However, Iheanacho revealed that he might be moving up his commitment after his latest trip to Eugene, Oregon, in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons.
“I have a commitment date set for Aug. 5, but I am thinking about moving that up. Oregon is on top. LSU still competes with them, but I like Oregon a lot. I can see myself playing under that coaching staff. Coach Terry is remarkable. We spent a lot of time together and we talked ball, his plan for me and my chance to play early. He just has this personality that makes everything fun and enjoyable," Iheanacho told Simmons.
Iheanacho has a final four of Oregon, LSU, Auburn, and Penn State, and the five-star has taken recent trips to visit each of his finalists. With no future visits scheduled in Iheanacho's recruitment, it appears as though the elite prospect is close to making a decision.
The Ducks got the coveted final visit, but will having the last word be enough for Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry to land Iheanacho? The last five-star offensive line recruit that Oregon landed was Josh Conerly Jr. who eventually became a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In an earlier interview with Simmons and On3, Iheanacho revealed some of Penn State's recruiting pitch for the elite offensive lineman.
“They told me that I don’t have to fly seven hours away to Oregon to do what I want to do, but I can do it all at Penn State where my parents can see each game. We talked about how I can get good education at Penn State, how they have great alumni and how I can play early," Iheanacho told On3.
Penn State's coaching staff does have a point, with Iheanacho's hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, being much closer to Pennsylvania than Oregon. However, Lanning and the Ducks coaches have proven the ability to land recruits from around the nation.
One of the top offensive line prospects in the country, Iheanacho is a heavily sought after recruit for any program, but he became even more of a priority for Oregon after five-star offensive tackle and Ducks commit Kodi Greene flipped to Washington as well as five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami over Oregon.
In the 2026 recruiting class, Lanning and company do not yet have a commitment from any offensive linemen, but the Ducks have hosted several on official visits, including four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot and three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner.
Most recently, Oregon landed a verbal commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington. Can the Ducks build on their momentum by adding another five-star recruit in Iheanacho?