Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shatters Backboards: Basketball Highlights
The Oregon Ducks have a special type of talent arriving to Eugene once the 2026 season rolls around.
Oregon five-star tight end commit Kendre Harrison is one of the best athlete in the 2026 cycle, bringing elite skills to both the gridiron and hardwood. He committed to Oregon on Nov. 30 and shut down the remainder of his recruitment in March, signaling that he will stay true to the Ducks leading up to signing day.
In a recent interview with SLAM, Harrison, who intends to play both basketball and football in college, proclaimed himself as "the best dual-sport athlete America has ever seen" while also discussing his collection of broken backboards he's picked up while playing at Reidsville High School in North Carolina.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Releases Statement After Knee Injury
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tez Johnson Manifest NFL Draft Destination With Bucky Irving?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore Poised to Lead 2025 Offense
Harrison recalled a game from this past season when he broke a backboard at the Reidsville High School gym, a moment that caught him by surprise.
"I ain't gonna lie, the whole team was really punching it the whole game, and I came down, went up just trying to dunk. I was just gonna dunk it and scream but (the rim) just came down on me," Harrison told SLAM. "I didn't know what to do but get up and run to the crowd. As soon as I got up, I didn't even talk to anybody just ran straight to the crowd."
"Then I broke it again at practice."
Take a look:
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Harrison is the No. 2 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 20 overall player. In basketball, ESPN's 100 ranks Harrison as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina.
Harrison received basketball offers from teams like the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, N.C. State Wolfpack, Florida State Seminoles and many more.
In football, he got offers from Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, USC, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Colorado, Ohio State, Texas and many more before choosing Oregon.
Harrison has an upcoming official visit with the Ducks on June 20.
Harrison highlights an Oregon 2026 class that also features four-star talents like linebacker Tristan Phillips, running back Tradarian Ball and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland along with three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, edge Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harrison has "NFL measurables."
"Once every decade type of prospect given the fact that he’s being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball. Blessed with hulking size as he was verified at just a shade under 6-foot-6, 250 pounds summer before junior year. . . ." Ivins wrote. "Will need to make some technical strides in hopes of becoming more than just a situational target, but projects as a possible difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can unlock things for an offense with his NFL measurables."