Oregon Ducks Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore Poised to Lead 2025 Offense

As the 2025 season approaches, the Oregon Ducks are relying on quarterback Dante Moore and freshman receiver Dakorien Moore to lead their offense. With key players now in the NFL and an injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart, these young talents have a chance to make a big impact for the Ducks this year.

Olivia Cleary

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Fighting Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE — The 2025 college football season may be a few months away, but the anticipation for this year’s Oregon Ducks squad is only growing, particularly about the “Moore to Moore connection.” Quarterback Dante Moore is anticipated to take the reins of Oregon’s offense this year, and one of his top targets could very well be true freshman receiver Dakorien Moore. 

After news surfaced of Oregon receiver Evan Stewart suffering a knee injury, the connection between Moore and Moore becomes even more crucial for the Ducks.

Oregon fans sing and dance along to shout as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring gam
Oregon fans sing and dance along to shout as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the upcoming season will mark the pair’s first ever season together, the two have been pushing each other in practice and establishing a relationship marked by honesty and development. 

“I’ve cussed him out many times, but he appreciated it,” Moore said. “He’s a great dude. He’s pushing me. If I mess up my throw, I’m blaming myself. I love him to death.” 

This year’s team looks a lot different than last year’s and has been marked by roster turnover. Oregon saw a wave of talent move on to the next level following the 2024 season, with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and several more signing as undrafted free agents. Among the most notable departures were starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel and top wide receiver Tez Johnson. 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, A
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The departure of Gabriel and Johnson gives Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore clear roles to fill on Oregon’s roster, and while they may not have as much experience as Gabriel and Johnson, they are easily some of the most highly anticipated players in college football. 

Dante Moore has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy finalist for the 2025 season. 

Former five-star quarterback Dante Moore began his college career at UCLA, where he appeared in nine games with five starts as a freshman. After an up-and-down season and difficulty finding consistency in the starting role, Moore entered the transfer portal in search of a fresh start and landed at Oregon ahead of the 2024 season. 

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Ducks, Moore had the chance to develop under offensive coordinator Will Stein while learning behind Dillon Gabriel, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football history. Now entering a pivotal year, Moore brings ideal size along with a strong arm and natural athleticism that make him a dynamic passer and playmaker. 

Dante Moore’s development at quarterback pairs well with the talent around him, especially at wide receiver where Dakorien Moore is emerging as a key target. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the secon
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“There is great talent, great wide receivers and great playmakers out here,” Moore said. “It’s a great environment.” 

Dakorien Moore has the natural athleticism and high school dominance that set the stage for a breakout freshman season. In today’s college football landscape, age is no longer a barrier. Last season, true freshmen like Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith quickly became go-to receivers, making big plays against even the most experienced defenses. 

Ohio State Buckeye Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up before the start of the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeye Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up before the start of the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore undoubtedly has the physical tools and the opportunity to make a similar impact at Oregon. With strong coaching and a talented quarterback like Dante Moore, the young receiver is in position to prove he can be a game-changer right away. 

Oregon’s “Moore to Moore” connection could be the spark that fuels a dynamic offense in 2025. If both players live up to their potential, the Ducks could be very dangerous heading into the season. 

