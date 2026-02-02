EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are beginning to gain recruiting momentum, as their 2027 class starts to build. Oregon coach Dan Lanning received a pair of commitments on Sunday, while other players are trending toward the Ducks.

One of the players to visit Eugene for the program’s Junior Day events was four-star offensive tackle Gecova Doyal. The Washington native is receiving interest from other Power Four programs, but has the opportunity to become the third offensive lineman in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class.

Breaking Down Offensive Tackle Gecova Doyal’s Recruitment

The Ducks offered Doyal back in June 2024. Big Ten programs Washington, Minnesota and Penn State are all pursuing him, as well as programs such as Texas A&M and Miami.

Doyal posted on Monday following his visit. He posted pictures at Autzen Stadium and Matthew Knight Arena alongside Lanning, Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry, offensive line assistant Holden Whipple and graduate assistant Ryan Walk.

In addition to hosting top recruits for Junior Day, Lanning and his staff continue to travel across the country to visit recruiting targets. Doyal also posted on Jan. 26 that Lanning and Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai visited him at Puyallup. Terry also visited and had breakfast with him on Jan. 24.

Oregon’s Offensive Line Commitments

Lanning and Terry secured a pair of coveted offensive line recruits immediately after Junior Day on Feb. 1. Three-star offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder were both quick to commit to the Ducks.

Michael visited Eugene the weekend of Jan. 24. The 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle chose Oregon over USC and Michigan.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon,” Michael said in an interview with Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “The biggest was the development I can get there. My goal is to play in the NFL, and I think the coaches at Oregon can really develop me and maximize my potential. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Oregon, and not just one or two coaches, but the whole staff. Coach Terry was my lead recruiter, and he’s a great guy and someone I’m very comfortable with and excited to play for.”

Fielder visited Eugene on Jan. 31 and committed the next day. He also received offers from Michigan, Washington and UCLA, among other programs.

The offensive line duo joined three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett as the four current commitments in the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class. Lanning doesn’t appear to be done recruiting offensive linemen yet, with five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown among his targets. Oregon holds the No. 20 recruiting class in the nation for 2027, per 247Sports.

Lanning secured another top-five recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and will look to repeat that feat for 2027. The incoming recruiting class includes five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star Tommy Tofi and three-star Koloi Keli. Iheanacho has the chance to compete for a starting role in 2026, while Tofi and Keli could potentially play key roles. The Ducks have been in contention for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line unit for three straight seasons under Lanning and Terry’s guidance.