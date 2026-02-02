Oregon Ducks Battling Familiar Foe for Four-Star Recruit Malakai Taufouu

The Oregon Ducks are ramping up their activity on the recruiting trail for the 2027 cycle, and one of the most underrated safety prospects in the West Coast region has recently picked up an offer from the Ducks.

Four-star safety Malakai Taufouu holds 22 offers, per 247Sports, including ones from major recruiting programs like Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.

Oregon Ducks Facing a Familiar Foe on the Recruiting Trail

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi directs practice March 29, 2022. Tosh Lupoi | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taufoou spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and mentioned how he excited he was to land an offer from the Ducks on Jan. 30.

“Oregon has been a dream school of mine since I was younger. I have had a relationship with this staff since I went to a camp last year and I’m looking forward to building this relationship with the staff to be even stronger," Taufoou told Rivals.

However, the Ducks aren't the only West Coast team that is vying for Taufoou's commitment.

Former Oregon defensive coordinator and now Cal coach Tosh Lupoi has been pushing hard for the Northern California native since he was in Eugene per Rivals. Lupoi is one of the top recruiters in the country and was one of the biggest big losses the Ducks have sustained this offseason. Although Lupoi moved on from the Ducks, he has kept Cal heavily in the mix for Taufoou's recruitment.

Interestingly enough, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Golden Bears with a 10 percent chance of landing the four-star safety, which is marginally higher than Oregon's six percent chance.

Malakai Taufouu's Recruiting Profile

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Ranked as the No. 33 safety and No. 31 player in California according to 247Sports' rankings,

A willing tackler, Taufoou is not afraid of filling rushing lanes by using his 6-2, 200 pound frame. His size and athleticism alone make him an intriguing prospect. For reference, current Oregon safety Peyton Woodyard stands at 6-2, 208 pounds and is a candidate to start for the Ducks in 2026.

Although he is supported by a talented pass rush at Junipero Serra (CA), Taufoou's skills in coverage stick out. He is able to cover a lot of ground and doesn't get lost in coverage when plays break down.

Oregon Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches players warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has been a rollar coaster to say the least, already having dealt with a re-classification and a decommitment. Currently, they have two recruits committed in four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

Pritchett has been committed to Oregon since June 2, 2025. If his commitment sticks, he will undoubtedly finish as one of the longest-held commitments of the entire 2027 cycle. Ngata is a legacy recruit and is the son of former Oregon defensive lineman and College Football Hall of Famer Haloti Ngata.

However, things should start to pick up soon for the Ducks as the spring rolls in and more recruits begin to take visits.

