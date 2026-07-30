Oregon Ducks Schedule Game Day Visit With Elite Quarterback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have started to be linked to multiple prospects on their visit list, including arguably their top target at the quarterback position in the class of 2028. That prospect is current four-star quarterback recruit Josiah Boyd from the state of California. The talented prospect even ranks as the No. 31 prospect in the entire nation on Rivals.

Josiah Boyd Confirms His Oregon Visit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice Thursday, April 14, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd is set to visit the Oregon Ducks this fall, according to On3's Greg Biggins, in addition to trips to USC, LSU, and UCLA.

Per Biggins, the Ducks will get Boyd on campus for his visit on Sept. 18 as Oregon hosts Portland State. While it may be a non-conference game, it is still a game-day atmosphere that the positioned five-star quarterback is set to see firsthand. On the other hand, games like this seem like a more relaxed environment for coaches to interact with prospects.

This could be the exact reason that the Ducks are getting Boyd on campus early, as they could be looking to be more locked in on him and his visit than they would be if a top-tier rival or Big Ten program was coming to Autzen Stadium to play that day.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for the Oregon Ducks

Boyd's visit is great news for the Ducks, as they will be getting the prospect on campus to help build the relationship between the gunslinger and the coaching staff. It will also give the coaches a great chance to see how he measures up compared to other quarterbacks that coach Dan Lanning and his staff may have their eyes on in the class of 2028. This will be a big deal for the Ducks, as they have already slotted themselves in a great position with many quarterbacks in the class.

As for recruiting purposes, the visitor list for the Portland State game has yet to be fully released, but Oregon could make Boyd a priority as the only quarterback on campus that weekend, which seems quite predictable anyway, considering he is a top option for the Ducks at the position already.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd has even landed two expert predictions to commit to the Oregon Ducks by Rivals reporters in July, as both Rivals' Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman logged the predictions on July 16.

This visit could be the exact nail in the coffin that the Ducks need to land Boyd as a recruit, and the perks that come with landing a quarterback early in the class are quite noticeable. Many want to know who their captain will be, and with a prospect like Boyd, it would be easy for the Ducks to put themselves in a position to land the remainder of their top targets in the class.

The class of 2028 is a ways out from signing, but quarterbacks often commit earlier in the process than other positions. Could the Ducks land their quarterback of the future this fall?

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