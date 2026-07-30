3 Wild Oregon Ducks Quotes from Big Ten Media Days

The Oregon Ducks made their appearance at 2026 Big Ten Media Days and there was no shortage of quotes.

Dan Lanning Reveals One-Word Thought on Washington Huskies

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning joined the “Cover 3 Podcast” on Wednesday. They put Lanning to the test, spinning a wheel of team logos and asking him to reveal the first thing that came to his mind when the wheel stopped on a certain team. The first spin stopped on the Washington Huskies.

“Hate,” Lanning said without hesitation. “What’s funny is I respect this team, but we want to beat them. We want to beat the dog out of them every time we get to play them and they’re a really, really tough opponent. Coach (Jedd) Fisch does a great job. But you got to say hate.”

What comes to mind first? 🧐@oregonfootball's Dan Lanning shares his thoughts on a few RANDOM Big Ten schools... pic.twitter.com/XEL16G2NEq — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) July 29, 2026

These two schools in the Pacific Northwest have a long-standing rivalry dating back to their days in the Pac-8. They have faced off a total of 118 times, with Washington leading the all-time series 63-50-5. Oregon has won the past two meetings.

Despite it being a big rivalry, it’s not always common for a coach to put the word “hate” next to an opponent, but that’s exactly what Lanning did. Oregon will face off against Washington at Autzen Stadium this season on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Dante Moore’s Biggest Focus of Offseason

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was also present at Big Ten Media Days. He spoke to reporters and talked about some of the big points of focus for the offseason.

“This offseason, been putting on some muscle mass. After the Indiana game I weighed 203. Now I’m 220. So being able to put on some weight,” Moore said. “I’ve gotten faster. PR’d this summer.”

Dante Moore just said he put on 17 lbs since the CFP semi and is now up to 220 lbs. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 29, 2026

When Oregon played the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff back in January, Moore weighed 203 pounds and has since gained 17 pounds. Not only has he gained muscle, he’s also improved his speed, getting personal best times as a runner.

Moore was projected to be a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided to return to Oregon for another season. In 2025, he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Ducks to 13 wins.

Dante Moore’s Bold Claim

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore went on ESPN, talking more about the upcoming season.

“This upcoming year is going to be one where we chase history,” Moore said.

Dante Moore on ESPN:



"This upcoming year is going to be one where we chase history." — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) July 29, 2026

For the Ducks, a way to do that would be to bring home the first national championship in program history.

Oregon has been one of the most successful programs in college football over the past 20 years, but have not won the ultimate prize, a national title. The Ducks have been close, losing in the national title game twice during this stretch.

Over the past two seasons, they have made the playoff, but lost in the quarterfinal in 2024 and the semifinal in 2025. Will 2026 be the year of celebration in Eugene?

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