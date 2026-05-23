Oregon Recruiting Target Commits to New-Look Big Ten Program

Oregon Ducks recruiting taget, defensive lineman Aniti Paiva has committed to a Big Ten team not named Oregon. The class of 2027 recruit announced that he would be committing to the Penn State Nittany Lions per Rivals' Greg Biggins.

Aniti Paiva Commits to Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Aniti Paiva is a 6-2, 315 pound defensive lineman out of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 112 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports composite rankings.

In early May of 2026, Oregon had yet to offer him, but Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti made the trip out to Paiava’s high school in Utah.

“He said he likes how I move and they’re losing seven defensive lineman after this coming season, and he’s looking at guys like me,” Paiava said to Greg Biggins of Rivals after Tuioti’s visit. “They haven’t offered yet, but I’m definitely interested and plan to get out there.”

The team that received his commitment, Penn State, has been on him for a while. The Nittany Lions offered Paiva back in January of 2026. He still has his official visit with them in the coming weeks.

Penn State will look different next year than they did over the last decade with a new head coach on the sidelines. Just a few weeks after Oregon handed Penn State their first loss of the 2025 season, the Nittany Lions parted ways with long-time coach James Franklin. This offseason, they hired former Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell.

Campbell was the Iowa State head coach from 2016-2025 and accumulated an overall record of 72-55. He’ll look to bring a new energy to a Penn State program that has been unable to get over the hump in big games.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon has received the commitments from 12 2027 recruits.

According to Rivals, Oregon has the No. 10 ranked 2027 recruiting class. This ranks as the third best class in the Big Ten with the USC Trojans (No. 4) and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 7) ahead of them.

Going a few spots down the recruiting rankings list to No. 16 is where Penn State is.

The Ducks will go on the road to face both USC and Ohio State during the 2026 regular season. Oregon will be in Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and Columbus on Nov. 7. The Ducks won the last time they played on the road against each of these teams. Oregon won at USC in 2020 and at Ohio State in 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both of those wins were under former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal so this will be new territory for current Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Lanning took over as Oregon coach in 2022 and has an overall record 48-8 with a Big Ten conference title and two College Football Playoff appearances on his resume already.

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