Four-Star Receiver Recruit Zion White Breaks Down Recent Oregon Offer

The Oregon Ducks are hard at work recruiting the class of 2027, recently extending an offer to four-star wide receiver Zion White.

White is a blue-chip prospect who currently plays at IMG Academy in the state of Florida but is originally from Hawaii. White has made a strong case to be considered a top wide receiver in the nation, and playing for one of the top high school programs in the country certainly helps.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck performs with cheerleaders during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He holds many offers, including his newest offer from the Oregon Ducks. Following the announcement he made confirming his offer, the consensus four-star route runner caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to detail what his newest accomplishment means to him and his recruitment.

Zion White Talks Oregon Offer

"It means a lot, especially because I always wanted to be there since a kid living in Hawaii seeing Marcus (Mariota), the quarterback, just thrive there, and now me being able to be in the same situation just means a lot," said White.

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks off the field during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

With the prospect being in the 2027 class, he can talk to the Ducks and their staff, which is huge. The Ducks are great with communication, as this is what has landed them many talented prospects. White confirmed what the message from the staff was when he received his newest offer.

"The WR coach (Ross Douglas) had offered me and he just let me know he likes my game," the talented receiver said.

Development is something that many recruits hope to get. Some schools do better than others, but when it comes to the Ducks, they are at the top of the line. They are great with developing players and with off-field development as well. This is something that comes to mind when White was thinking of the Ducks.

"When I think of the Ducks, I think of development not only as a player but as a person. I know there's not much to do over there, so I believe if I went there, I could just focus all my time on my craft and better myself as a person," White said.

The talented prospect is set to visit the Ducks sooner than most. In fact, he will be visiting to close out the month of January.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I look forward to visiting the Oregon program. I'm actually going this week for their junior day."

While there are no signs of a commitment to any school at this point, White has made it known that he is a fan of the Oregon football program. An offer can go a long way in some recruitments, and that is the case when it comes to the Ducks in White's recruitment.

"It does a lot. Like I said I always wanted to go there since a kid."

