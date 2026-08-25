Roundup of Oregon Ducks Recruits Impressing in First Senior High School Outings

In the second full week of high school football across the country, a major early shakeup occurred as the No. 2-ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, upset No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco from Bellflower, California, 38-28.

One Oregon Duck commit from Bishop Gorman stood out in the secondary, among many other recruits on their eventual way to the Pacific Northwest from the 2027 class as high school football seasons around the country have started up again.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Hayden Stepp

Across his first two victories in his senior campaign, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp has collected eight total tackles (seven solo, one assisted) and one pass deflection.

Stepp and now top-ranked Bishop Gorman's non-conference schedule is a gauntlet, now preparing for a cross-country road trip to Columbus in Miami, Florida, the No. 16-ranked program in the Sunshine State.

Linebacker Toa Satele

Out of the state of Hawaii and on the island of Oʻahu, four-star linebacker Toa Satele and Mililani squeezed by visiting Liberty from Henderson, Nevada, 31-24. Satele, from the Class of 2027, added six tackles and five pass breakups, but it was his younger brother who was the shining star through their defensive effort.

2028 four-star defensive lineman Trison Satele, also currently committed to the Ducks, put in nine tackles (five solo, four assisted) and a quarterback hit, showing further reliability in this brother duo on that side of the ball.

Haloti Ngata is flanked by teammates at the Civil War Game Saturday, November 19, 2005. (Thomas Patterson/Statesman Journal) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Sam Ngata

Three-star recruit Sam Ngata of Olympus in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the son of Oregon All-American and NFL All-Pro defensive lineman Haloti Ngata.

Ngata had an electric pick-six touchdown, in which he batted to himself, to go along with five tackles during the 21-16 loss to Skyline.

It was recently announced that he will compete in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl, becoming the first second-generation All-American in the game's history.

Edge Cameron Pritchett

The explosive pass rusher is one of the premier talents coming out of the state of Alabama.

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett of Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama, caused chaos for opposing offenses at the line of scrimmage. He finished with four tackles (two solo, two assisted), one sack, and one quarterback hurry in a 41-14 victory against Central.

Edge Rashad Streets

With the Ducks losing a majority of their firepower on the defensive line after the 2026 season, some pressure is put on five-star commit Rashad Streets in his first year in Eugene, Oregon.

Based out of Millbrook in Raleigh, North Carolina, Streets was the anchor behind their 42-0 shutout against Garner.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) eyes the St. Edward offensive line, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver Tae Walden

An athlete who could be utilized in multiple fashions for the future Ducks' offense, four-star wide receiver Tae Walden from Memphis, Tennessee,

Walden with Collierville played both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and defensive back in the 17-9 loss to East Nashville Magnet.

Offensive Lineman Lex Mailangi

No. 9-ranked Mater Dei from Santa Ana, California, is a team to watch for to move up the national rankings, partly due to their fierce presence in the trenches with three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi.

In the 31-11 win over American Fork of Utah, the Mailangi-led offensive line only allowed one sack and helped produce 385 total yards of offense.

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Brayton Feister

The most recent recruit to pledge his commitment to coach Dan Lanning is four-star Brayton Feister, picking Oregon over the Georgia Bulldogs,

Feister has officially transferred from Archbishop Hoban to Akron, Ohio, to Massillon Washington in Massillon, Ohio. He will begin his senior season at GlenOak on Aug. 28.

Running Back CaDarius McMiller

The speedy running back, four-star prospect CaDarius McMiller, is a dangerous future tool in the making for offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Based out of Tyler, Texas, McMiller's start to his final experience of high school football will begin on the road at Marshall on Aug. 27.

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