Six Major Height, Weight Changes on Oregon Football’s New Roster

With the the No. 2 Oregon Ducks heading into their final week of fall camp, the program put out its first look at the updated heights and weights for Oregon players.

Three returning outside linebackers, two first-year offensive linemen, and one quarterback have made the ultimate physical difference in the weight room as well as on the track this offseason.

Oregon defensive players Bleu Dantzler, left, and Matayo Uiagalelei cool off in the water at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on MLK Blvd after practice on a hot August day as the official football season looms. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, Elijah Rushing, Nasir Wyatt

Senior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei has the highest potential to be a 2027 NFL first-round pick out of anyone on the defensive side of the ball for the Ducks, given his body of work and now the newest change in his tangible appearance.

Uiagalelei is down seven pounds from last season to 265. The 6-5 specimen has collected 90 total tackles (52 solo, 38 assisted), 18.5 sacks, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one interception across three seasons in the Big Ten Conference, the toughest league that college football has had to offer since 2024.

Another outside linebacker, 6-6 junior Elijah Rushing, is up 15 pounds to 290. Continuing in the underclassmen ranks at the same position, 6-2 sophomore Nasir Wyatt had to go and one-up Rushing, adding on 17 pounds to reach 245. Don't be surprised if Wyatt moves over to the inside as the year progresses, given his full athletic abilities.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho, part of the top-ranked recruits, flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Linemen Immanuel Iheanacho, Tommy Tofi

Coach Dan Lanning's staff was able to bring in one of the country's top barrages of underclassmen talent over the last two recruiting cycles. None more than what offensive line coach A'lique Terry has acquired, especially from the incoming Class of 2026.

Oregon’s two true freshman offensive linemen, Immanuel Iheanacho and Tommy Tofi, are expected to make an impact in their first full college campaign due to their far more than average appearance in the trenches coming out of high school.

The mobile pair of standout human beings both measure at 6-6. As for their weight, Iheanacho is 365 pounds, Tofi at 360. An exciting road ahead for what they can bring to the table for the Pacific Northwest program.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dante Moore

The Heisman Trophy candidate has had the busiest offseason of anyone listed above. From going to Tokyo, Japan, on a business trip to running his own youth football camp back at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Oregon, to all the different Name, Image. and Likeness, or NIL, deals that his team had to work through.

But somehow, senior quarterback Dante Moore still found the time to take care of his body and mindset. The leader of the Ducks shared during the Big Ten Media Day that he had put on a much more noticeable and larger frame since the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, back on Jan. 9.

Moore touched on the fact that he was being pushed and motivated during the summer period by Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola, the junior who now backs up Moore under center.

"He's pushing me in the weight room," Moore stated on College Football Live with ESPN. "He's pushing me on the football field. He's a great guy. He's a great person. Coach Lanning has done a great job molding our team, making sure that if you're coming in, we're going to compete. Not time yet, just keep competing, and one day you'll go to the field and go ball out."

6-3 Moore is officially up 14 pounds, reaching a 220 total body mass heading into the week 1 matchup against the Pac-12 Conference's Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

The West Coast battle can be viewed on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

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