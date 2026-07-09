Oregon Ducks Recruits Turn Heads on Big Ten Commit Rankings

The Oregon Ducks 2027 recruiting class has been skyrocketing up the class rankings over the past few weeks.

When looking at the Big Ten, Oregon now has the top ranked class. Here are their biggest commits that have them ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 3 in the country.

Three Oregon Ducks Among Top Big Ten Commits

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has three of the top 10 rated class of 2027 commits in the Big Ten according to Rivals Industry. Here are the three highest rated Oregon commits.

Rashad Streets, Edge Rusher

Rashad Streets is a 6-3, 240 pound edge rusher out of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 edge rusher in the class of 2027 per Rivals Industry.

As a junior for Millbrook High School in 2025, Streets had 103 total tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, and 15.0 tackles. He committed to Oregon in April of 2026 and is considered to be the Ducks' top 2027 commit at this time.

Xavier Sabb, Wide Receiver

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Sabb is a 6-1, 195 pound wide receiver out of Glassboro, New Jersey. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 class per Rivals Industry.

As a junior for Glassboro High School in 2025, Sabb had 59 receptions for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns. On special teams, Sabb returned five kickoffs for an average of 31.2 yards per return. Additionally, he returned nine punts for an average of 19.4 yards per return.

Sabb is one of Oregon’s most recent commits, picking Oregon on July 3.

Dakota Guerrant, Wide Receiver

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakota Guerrant is a 6-1, 200 pound wide receiver out of Harper Woods, Michigan. He is rated by Rivals Industry as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

As a junior for Harper Woods High School in 2025, Guerrant had 55 receptions for 1,074 yards and 26 touchdowns. Guerrant played some defense in addition to offense, totaling 40 tackles, nine passes defended, and three interceptions.

Guerrant committed to Oregon in June of 2026.

Other Top Big Ten Commits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are all 10 of the top Big Ten commits to go along with Streets, Sabb, and Guerrant.

David Jacobs, Edge Rusher (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Athlete (USC Trojans)

Jamier Brown, Wide Receiver (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Mekai Brown, Edge Rusher (USC Trojans)

Rashad Streets, Edge Rusher (Oregon Ducks)

Xavier Sabb, Wide Receiver (Oregon Ducks)

JuJu Johnson, Cornerback (UCLA Bruins)

Marcus Fakatou, Defensive Lineman (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Trae Taylor, Quarterback (Nebraska Cornhuskers)

Dakota Guerrant, Wide Receiver (Oregon Ducks)

Top Big 10 commits in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings🔥https://t.co/vQzNqbYhl1 pic.twitter.com/N2FF81vDSQ — Rivals (@Rivals) July 7, 2026

After seeing this list, it comes as no surprise to see Ohio State and USC having the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked 2027 recruiting class in the Big Ten per Rivals. It will be an exciting finish to see which of these Big Ten teams finishes with the highest ranked class.

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