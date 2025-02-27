Oregon Ducks Picked To Regress In 2025 After Key Departures To NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks achieved one of the best seasons in school history in 2024. The Ducks finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record and beat Penn State in the Big Ten championship to win the conference in their inaugural season in the Big Ten.
However, the team fell short of the ultimate goal of winning a national championship after losing in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State during the College Football Playoff. It won't be easy for the Ducks to get back into the CFP in 2025, especially with the amount of talent that departed the team via graduation and the NFL Draft. Although it's not a definitive measure of success by any means, Oregon will be sending a program record 12 prospects to the NFL Combine.
Bill Connelly of ESPN wrote that Oregon is one of the eight teams that are likely to regress during the 2025 season.
"Dan Lanning has recruited well enough of late for us to assume the Ducks will remain a top-level program moving forward. But it might take them a little while to establish firm footing in 2025. Lanning added dynamite transfers...but a new team will be wearing Oregon's fluorescent jerseys this fall," Connelly said.
Despite the Ducks brought in a substantial amount of talent through the high school ranks and the transfer portal, Connelly says Oregon will not be the same team fans saw in 2024 because of how much production the team is losing. The Ducks sit as the No. 109 team in the country in returning production according to ESPN.
"That's what happens when you lose your top quarterback and running back, four of your top five receiving targets, four starting offensive linemen and every defensive lineman and defensive back who saw more than 100 snaps," Connelly said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon is set to lose their record-breaking quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Along the offensive line, Josh Conerly Jr. will be a huge loss as he is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Defensively, the Ducks are losing big forces along the defensive line in Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon.
Coming in to reinforce the team from the transfer portal is the No. 4 transfer portal class in the country according to 247Sports.
To help rebuild an offensive line that lost four starters, the Ducks reeled in Nevada transferIsaiah World, the top player in the portal and offensive lineman in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. World could be in the draft discussion this time next year. Oregon also signed USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, who is the No. 3 guard in the portal. The Ducks also brought in the No. 1 safety in the portal in Purdue transfer Dillion Thieneman to help short up things on the defensive side of the ball.
It will be a new look for Lanning's squad in 2025, but one thing is for certain, the Ducks reloaded and will be ready to defend their Big Ten title.