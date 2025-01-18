Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Ranked No. 10 Quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft By Mel Kiper Jr.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a projected Day 2 pick in the 2025 Draft. NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN ranked his top ten quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.
Where does Gabriel stack up against the other quarterback in the class of 2025?
Dillon Gabriel Ranked No. 10 Quarterback in 2025 Draft
Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated 2025 NFL Mock Draft this week. Kiper ranked his top ten quarterbacks after the news that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he would be entering the draft, and Gabriel is the No. 10 quarterback on Kiper’s list.
Here is the full list of quarterbacks:
1. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
2. Cam Ward (Miami)
3. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)
4. Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
5. Quinn Ewers (Texas)
6. Will Howard (Ohio State)
7. Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
8. Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
9. Tyler Shough (Louisville)
10. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Dillon Gabriel is projected to be a 4th round draft pick. Is he being underrated?
Dillon Gabriel’s College Career
Coming out of high school in the class of 2019, Dillon Gabriel was rated as a three-star prospect and signed with UCF. This was just the beginning of Gabriel’s long journey in college football. He spent the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons at UCF, tallying 70 passing touchdowns and only 14 interceptions. Gabriel’s 2021 season came to an early end with a broken clavicle. Following the season, he announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
Gabriel signed with the Oklahoma Sooners prior to the 2022 season. He spent two seasons in Norman and threw for 6,828 yards, 65 touchdowns, while throwing only 12 interceptions. With five years of college experience under his belt and still a year of eligibility left, Gabriel decided to make another move.
He signed with Oregon and was the Ducks quarterback for the 2024 season. Gabriel had a career high in passing yards with 3,857 and a career high in completion percentage at 72.9 percent. He also threw for 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Additionally, Gabriel added another seven rushing touchdowns.
Gabriel led the Ducks to a perfect 12-0 record in the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship game. Oregon entered the College Football Playoff ranked as the No. 1 team in the country and with a 13-0 record. Unfortunately for Gabriel and the Ducks, Ohio State ended their season, beating Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl.
