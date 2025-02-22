Oregon Ducks Upset No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers: NCAA Tournament Implications
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is heating up at the right time while simultaneously establishing themselves as a team to watch as March Madness approaches. On Saturday, the Ducks achieved a two-game road sweep with a huge upset over No. 11 Wisconsin.
"Showed a lot of character," Oregon Coach Dana Altman said after the win. "Our defense really picked up in the second half … and that was the difference."
The Ducks got off to a cold start in Wisconsin, falling behind by double digits. However, Oregon’s defense allowed the Ducks to dig themselves out of a 17-point deficit and force overtime with a deep three-pointer by Jackson Shelstad with 12 seconds left in regulation.
"That was huge," Altman said. "That was a big, big shot from three."
After the NBA-range three-pointer, Wisconsin had one more possession to score a basket and secure the victory. However, Wisconsin did not call a timeout to set up a play. Instead, Wisconsin senior guard Max Klesmit settled for a jumper that wouldn’t go in, sending the game into overtime.
Oregon’s momentum carried into the extra minutes, allowing them to leave Wisconsin with a 77-73 victory over the Badgers.
Center Nate Bittle, whose first-half foul trouble opened the door for that impressive Wisconsin run, led the Ducks with 23 points and grabbed six rebounds. Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime.
Oregon’s depth made a difference during the game, contributing 21 points off the bench. Guard Jadrian Tracey had 11 points, and forward Kwame Evans Jr. added 10 points with a team-high nine rebounds.
Sunday’s upset marked Oregon’s fourth consecutive win while improving the team’s record to 20-8 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten. After losing five consecutive games just weeks ago, the Ducks seem to have turned their season around and are now in a strong position to earn a first-round bye in the Big Ten conference tournament.
The Badgers had ample opportunities to avoid the upset against the unranked Ducks. Wisconsin led by three points in the last 35 seconds and had possession twice. The only task was to protect the ball and earn free throws to seal the game. Instead, Wisconsin committed two turnovers, which resulted in Oregon’s Shelstad tying the game on a three-pointer.
Still, the Badgers had an opportunity to win in regulation. Instead of driving to the basket for a layup or even drawing a foul to get to the free-throw line, Wisconsin’s Klesmit settled for a mid-range jumper, resulting in overtime.
Oregon forced the Badgers into a season-high 17 turnovers while turning it over just eight times themselves.
While the Ducks’ seeding in the NCAA tournament has likely improved, Wisconsin might have cost itself a No. 3 seed. The Badgers are still in contention for a No. 3 seed, but they could drop to No. 4. That would likely set up a matchup against a powerhouse No. 1 seed from the SEC or possibly Duke in the Sweet 16, making Wisconsin’s path in March significantly more challenging.
Oregon’s recent wins over Iowa and No. 11 Wisconsin have likely boosted their NCAA Tournament seeding, strengthening their resume as March approaches. Previously projected as a No. 7 seed by CBS and ESPN, the Ducks could now rise to a No. 6 seed or higher, depending on how they close out the regular season.
If Oregon secures a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament, Oregon will have an even better chance to make a deep run and improve their seeding even further. A strong conference tournament performance could push them into the conversation for a No. 5 seed which would set up a more favorable path in March Madness.
Oregon’s ability to capitalize on Wisconsin’s mistakes while displaying depth and resilience reinforces their status as a serious contender. Their defensive strength and momentum could be key in the Big Ten Tournament as they push for a top seed.
With just three regular-season Big Ten matchups remaining, the Ducks will face USC, Indiana, and Washington, which are all ranked below Wisconsin. Next Oregon looks to continue its winning streak at home as the Ducks host USC on Saturday.