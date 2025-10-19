Why Oregon Ducks' Tie-Dye Uniforms Are Most Unique Yet
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have dropped another special-edition tie-dye uniform, this time called "Grateful Ducks," as the schools is celebrating the Grateful Dead and the iconic band's relationship with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks are wearing a black "Generation O" uniform, but the tie-dye jersey numbers and helmet accents are where the Grateful Dead come in. The helmet features dancing Ducks in a rainbow, akin to the Grateful Dead's famous dancing bears.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was featured in the uniform release, which was dropped a few days earlier than the team's usual Wednesday release. The kickoff time for Wisconsin vs. Oregon has been announced for 4 p.m. PT, meaning the tie-dye will have a chance to shine under the lights after sunset.
The incorporation of tie-dye accents onto the black jersey template makes it one of the most unique Ducks uniforms of the season. Oregon's "Ohana Uniforms" and other custom kits might take the cake as the most original jerseys every worn by the Ducks, but greena and yellow tie-dye has not been seen before by the football team.
According to the uniform release video, Oregon will be wearing the thermal reactive cleats, the Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks, that turn different colors as they heat up during a game.
The "Generation O" jerseys typically don't have a shoulder patch, but the Ducks will have a rendition of the Grateful Dead skull logo with a Nike swoosh hidden as the crack.
Before the uniforms were released, a new Nike Air Max 90 collaboration inspired by Oregon and the Grateful Dead. The shoes are expected to be released on Oct. 24, a day before the Ducks' matchup with Wisconsin.
"As it's the Oregon tradition to be untraditional, this is just the latest example of the relationship between Nike and Oregon represented in a football uniform accompanied by both player and fan off-field apparel. We are grateful — pun very much intended — for the opportunity to participate in this collaboration," Ducks football equipment administrator Kenny Farr said in a statement released by the university.
Oregon announced that merchandise associated with the "Grateful Ducks" jerseys will be made available in the week building up to the game.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
The Ducks are 34.5-point favorites over Wisconsin for Saturday's matchup, according to DraftKings.
Oregon's offense scored 56 points with 750 yards in a resounding win Rutgers while the Badgers were shut out against No. 1 Ohio State.
Wisconsin nearly knocked off an undefeated Ducks team at home in 2024. Can the Badgers pick up their first Big Ten win against Oregon on the road?
