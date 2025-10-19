Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Ducks' Tie-Dye Uniforms Are Most Unique Yet

As an ode to the Grateful Dead, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks released tie-dye uniforms that pay tribute to the iconic band. Oregon will wear the 'Grateful Ducks' in Autzen Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon Ducks uniforms inspired by the Grateful Dead
Oregon Ducks uniforms inspired by the Grateful Dead / GoDucks / X
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have dropped another special-edition tie-dye uniform, this time called "Grateful Ducks," as the schools is celebrating the Grateful Dead and the iconic band's relationship with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks are wearing a black "Generation O" uniform, but the tie-dye jersey numbers and helmet accents are where the Grateful Dead come in. The helmet features dancing Ducks in a rainbow, akin to the Grateful Dead's famous dancing bears.

Oregon Ducks Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia Bob Weir Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was featured in the uniform release, which was dropped a few days earlier than the team's usual Wednesday release. The kickoff time for Wisconsin vs. Oregon has been announced for 4 p.m. PT, meaning the tie-dye will have a chance to shine under the lights after sunset.

The incorporation of tie-dye accents onto the black jersey template makes it one of the most unique Ducks uniforms of the season. Oregon's "Ohana Uniforms" and other custom kits might take the cake as the most original jerseys every worn by the Ducks, but greena and yellow tie-dye has not been seen before by the football team.

According to the uniform release video, Oregon will be wearing the thermal reactive cleats, the Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks, that turn different colors as they heat up during a game.

The "Generation O" jerseys typically don't have a shoulder patch, but the Ducks will have a rendition of the Grateful Dead skull logo with a Nike swoosh hidden as the crack.

Before the uniforms were released, a new Nike Air Max 90 collaboration inspired by Oregon and the Grateful Dead. The shoes are expected to be released on Oct. 24, a day before the Ducks' matchup with Wisconsin.

Oregon Ducks Grateful Dead Dante Moore tie-dye Autzen Stadium Wisconsin Badgers Jerry Garcia Bob Weir Dan Lanning
An Oregon Duck themed Grateful Dead logo from @GoDucks on X. / @GoDucks on X

"As it's the Oregon tradition to be untraditional, this is just the latest example of the relationship between Nike and Oregon represented in a football uniform accompanied by both player and fan off-field apparel. We are grateful — pun very much intended — for the opportunity to participate in this collaboration," Ducks football equipment administrator Kenny Farr said in a statement released by the university.

Oregon announced that merchandise associated with the "Grateful Ducks" jerseys will be made available in the week building up to the game.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

The Ducks are 34.5-point favorites over Wisconsin for Saturday's matchup, according to DraftKings.

Oregon's offense scored 56 points with 750 yards in a resounding win Rutgers while the Badgers were shut out against No. 1 Ohio State.

Wisconsin nearly knocked off an undefeated Ducks team at home in 2024. Can the Badgers pick up their first Big Ten win against Oregon on the road?

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

