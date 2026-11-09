Oregon’s ‘Ducks vs. Them’ Teaser Raises a Bigger Question After Ohio State Upset

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Oregon’s new “Ducks vs. Them” teaser takes fans into a hallway in the underbelly of Ohio Stadium. The Ducks are packed together in chrome helmets, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning screamed a clear message with 103,551 fans waiting for them.

“You got the pen. Rewrite the story.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Football posted a 91-second teaser for its behind-the-scenes look at the Ducks’ 41–28 upset of Ohio State. The black-and-white clip cuts from smoke billowing above an Ohio Stadium sign to close-ups of Oregon’s helmets and footage from the game.

... And Ducks fans are clamoring for more with one big question: Where does Oregon’s fight come from?

The Comeback Ducks

“Rewrite the story” carries a little extra weight against Ohio State. The last time these teams played, the Buckeyes ended Oregon’s unbeaten season and College Football Playoff run with a 41–21 win in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

When Ohio State jumped out to a two-touchdown lead Saturday, there was every reason for the scarlet-wearing crowd at the Horseshoe to think it was about to see more of the same from the Ryan Day-led Buckeyes. Instead, Oregon turned a fourth-and-9 at its own 31 into a 30-yard completion on a fake punt and went into halftime up 17-14.

These Ducks have no quit. Lanning said it best, after beating Ohio State, this Ducks team is "like cockroaches. We don't die."

Two weeks ago, Oregon was 4-3 after a loss to Illinois and looked discombobulated on offense. Now the Ducks have back-to-back ranked wins, and they had to erase a two-touchdown deficit in both.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It’s the first time in program history that Oregon has won consecutive games after trailing by at least 14 points. It’s also the first time since 1971 that the Ducks have pulled off two such comebacks in the same season.

Oregon trailed No. 20 Northwestern 20-6 before winning 34-26 at Autzen Stadium. A week later, the Ducks fell behind No. 12 Ohio State 14-0 at the Horseshoe and scored 38 straight points on their way to a 41-28 win.

So what changed for Oregon after its third loss? The Ohio State episode of “Ducks vs. Them” could offer a clue by taking fans to the sideline at the end of the first quarter. What did Dan Lanning tell his team with the Ducks down 14-0? What were the players saying to each other and how did quarterback Dylan Raiola rally the team to rack up 334 total yards after the first quarter?

Dylan Raiola's Noteworthy Instagram Post

Speaking of Raiola, he posted something noteworthy on his Instagram story on Sunday after beating the Buckeyes. Raiola shared an iconic Kobe Bryant moment from the 2009 NBA Finals, when the Los Angeles Lakers led the Orlando Magic, 2-0 in the series. Bryant was asked why he wasn't happy.

"What’s there to be happy about? Job’s not finished. Job finished? No, I don’t think so," Bryant said.

Sounds like Raiola is channeling the Mamba Mentality as the Ducks have three games left to play in the Big Ten regular season.

Fans have already replayed the fake punt and receiver Dakorien Moore’s one-handed touchdown. Next, Ducks fans hope to see behind the scenes into how Oregon climbed out of a two-touchdown hole for the second week in a row.

Oregon fans have seen glimpses of Lanning's intensity in large thanks to the video team'scompelling 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recaps. Some of the most memorable moments include his "death by a thousand cuts" speech before a double-overtime victory at Penn State, his "They are playing for clicks, we are playing for wins" speech before defeating Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

Ducks vs. Them videos are typically released on Monday or Tuesday after the game. This article will be updated.

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