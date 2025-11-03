Oregon Ducks' Ross Douglas Playing Key Role In Pursuit Of Four-Star Receiver Recruit
Working non-stop on the recruiting trail, the Oregon Ducks have zeroed in on another top wide receiver prospect in the cycle.
Four-star wide receiver Julius Jones is ranked as one of the top 10 wide receivers in the cycle according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's been on the Ducks' radar for quite some time after he visited twice over the offseason.
Ducks Emerging As Favorites?
Jones spoke with Rivals' Marcus Benjamin about his recruitment, and he singled out the Ducks as a team that's beginning to emerge in his recruitment and shouted out Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
“The one that stands out the most is [wide receivers] coach Ross Douglas over at Oregon. I go through my film with him every Wednesday. He’s a guy’s guy. He knows what it is. He’s been in my shoes before, and I appreciate everything he does for me, and I appreciate the connection I made with him," Jones said.
Douglas has begun to emerge as one of the more underrated position coaches in the country. Not only with his ability to recruit, but to develop as well. During the 2024 season, Douglas was able to squeeze over 2,220 combined receiving yards from the trio of Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden, and Tez Johnson.
Jones' Recruiting Profile
The No. 10 wide receiver and No. 54 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Jones is third-highest ranked wide receiver in the Florida.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Notre Dame in Jones' recruitment, giving the Fighting Irish a 91 percent chance of landing the Florida native. Jones' dad, Julius Jones Sr., is a Notre Dame alum, making the connection between the two an obvious one.
He's already visited with Florida, Miami and Notre Dame. Despite taking a couple visits to Eugene during the offseason, Jones currently has no plans to make a trip to Oregon for a game day visit. The Ducks, and the rest of college football, are closing in on the early signing period in December as the 2026 recruiting class starts to finalize.
Oregon's Other 2027 Wide Receiver Targets
Fellow Florida native Osani Gayles is another one of the Ducks' recruiting targets at wide receiver. The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 42 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
The RPM gives the Ducks with a 20 percent chance of landing Gayles, just behind Stanford, who is at 23 percent.
Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is also heavily considering the Ducks. He is the No. 32 wide receiver and No. 3 player in the Nevada. Oregon has a 53 percent chance of landing Warren according to the RPM.