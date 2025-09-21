Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Ducks Fans Shouldn't Sweat Recent Recruiting Loss

The Oregon Ducks recently suffered a big loss to their 2027 recruiting class when five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman backed off his pledge. However, the Ducks have been heating up on the recruiting trail and look to be in a good spot moving forward.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks saw their 2027 recruiting class take a hit when five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman announced this week that he is backing off his commitment to the Ducks. Bowman could've been the crown jewel of their 2027 class, but instead decided to explore his options on the heels of an unofficial visit to Tennessee during their overtime loss to Georgia on Sept. 13.

Bowman's de-commitment will sting for a bit considering how talented he is, but Oregon has began to hit their stride on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle.

Filling In The Void

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting Kesean Bowman Cameron Pritchett Damani Warren Osani Gayles Big Ten
IMG Academy's Osani Gayles (13) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Bowman is as good as they come. It will be hard to find a one-of-one replacement for a player of his caliber. But the Ducks have been dilligent when it comes to recruiting the wide receiver position.

Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles is among the top players at his position in the 2027 cycle. The No. 7 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country, Gayles isn't too far behind Bowman in the rankings.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports compared Gayles to former Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson in his latest scouting report of Gayles.

"Gayles is an explosive wide out with a ton of versatility. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and is a true game breaker. He’s also a polished route runner with soft hands. He has some Tez Johnson in his game but is bigger and stronger at same stage...is a player we think can make an early impact at the next level," Biggins said.

Multiple Wide Receiver Commitments Inbound?

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting Kesean Bowman Cameron Pritchett Damani Warren Osani Gayles Big Ten
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Ducks in Gayles' recruitment, giving Oregon a 28 percent chance of landing the IMG Academy star.

Not only does Rivals' RPM favor the Ducks in Gayles' recruitment, but they also are projected to land another highly-touted recruit. Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is projected to commit to Oregon according to Rivals' RPM. The Ducks are given a 53 percent chance to land the Nevada native.

Warren is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 71 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

If the Ducks land either one or even both recruits, it would be an excellent way to respond on the trail after losing Bowman.


Ducks' Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Recruiting Kesean Bowman Cameron Pritchett Damani Warren Osani Gayles Big Ten
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football's Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following Bowman's decommitment, Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has dropped from inside the top 25 rankings to No. 29 according to 247Sports' rankings.

Their lone commit in the 2027 class is four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, who committed to the Ducks at the beginning of the summer. Pritchett is ranked as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 255 player in the country.

