Four-Star Running Back Recruit Catching Attention Of Oregon, Ohio State, And Texas

After signing one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks are looking to ride the momentum into the 2027 cycle. Oregon has only one commit in their 2027 class, but are shaping up to be in a good position heading into the offseason.

Four-star running back Caden Waye has already made a couple of visits to Oregon and is beginning to develop a serious connection with the Ducks' coaching staff. However, Oregon isn't the only major player in Waye's recruitment.

Chad Simmons of Rivals said that Oregon has begun to rise to the top of Waye's recruitment list alongside a fellow Big Ten program.

Ducks Closing In On Elite Running Back

"While a dozen schools remain in the mix, there is some separation at the top. Ohio State and Oregon continue to generate the most buzz. Waye has visited both Columbus and Eugene multiple times and has built strong bonds with each staff, particularly with running backs coaches Carlos Locklyn and, as well as Oregon’s Ra'Shaad Samples," Simmons said.

Samples has been one of the best recruiters on the Ducks' coaching staff. He's been able to keep Oregon in the mix for nearly all of their top running back targets, including Waye. During the 2026 recruiting cycle, Samples played a big role in landing four-star running back Tradarian Ball.

Waye's Recruiting Profile

Oregon has been able to make significant headway in Waye's recruitment despite the four-star recruit hailing from the heart of SEC country. Indiana, Texas, and South Carolina are among his 34 offers.

Waye checks in as the No. 3 running back in Georgia according to 247Sports' Composite rankings . The Peach State native is ranked as the No. 9 running back and No, 142 player in the country. When it's all said and done, Waye could sneak into the top five of his position group considering the amount of potential he has.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a 6.9 percent chance of landing Waye, meanwhile Ohio State is given a 15.8 percent chance.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Plans

The Ducks' lone commit in their 2027 recruiting class is four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett. At one point, Oregon had two other commitments in the class, but four-star Prince Tavizon reclassified to the 2026 cycle and five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman backed off his pledge after being committed for nearly two months.

Oregon's transfer portal haul over the offseason will dictate how the approach their 2027 recruiting plans. If the Ducks opt for a bigger portal class, it might force them to sign a smaller 2027 class.

It will be interesting to see if the loss of both coordinators in Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi to other coaching opportunities will affect the Ducks' recruiting success in the 2027 cycle. Both Stein and Lupoi played big roles in Oregon's recruiting efforts, especially the latter.

