Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. caught a swing pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola and turned upfield against the Michigan Wolverines' defense. Nearly 50 yards later, the sophomore crossed the goal line with the distinct motion of an Olympic sprinter stretching his neck toward the finish line.

Hill Jr.’s 49-yard touchdown reception put No. 13 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) up 28-7 with 4:03 remaining in the Ducks’ 31-7 win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away from Michigan Wolverines defenders for a first down during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Centralia, Illinois, native leads Oregon with 572 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 289 receiving yards (11.6 yards per catch) and Saturday’s receiving touchdown against Michigan.

Hill Jr. spoke with reporters on Tuesday to discuss Friday’s opponent Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten), Oregon’s offensive resurgence and the origin of his iconic move.

The Signature Celebration

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away from Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden and defensive tackle Enow Etta for a touchdown at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve actually been doing it for a while. I usually did it in high school a lot. Just in the moment, just really natural for me. I just did it. It’s just crazy how natural it was for me to just do that, and I’m wearing six, and just the history here of the number. It was crazy.”

From Checkdown to Touchdown

“Really just confidence in myself and my teammate’s trust in me and obviously being the last progression in the read. We weren’t expecting nothing big, but obviously being smart with the ball and being who I am, being a player, being a playmaker, and just trying to help the team as much as I could and I feel like I did that.”

Interim Play-Caller Jay Johnson: Cool and Simple

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up before facing the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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“Coach Jay, he’s a very firm guy. He’s cool with all of us, but it’s a yes or a no. It’s very simple with him. We move around fast, and a lot of guys get in a lot of different spots, but our minds are not wandering everywhere.”

“He keeps it strict, not strict, but he keeps it simple and easy for us so we can line up fast and obviously make some wrinkles in there so the defense doesn’t catch on to what we’re doing. But he’s been a true leader for us, for sure. He leads by example. He says what he means, and he shows that through his coaching.”

Oregon Ducks' Offense Finds Its Groove

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s very exciting, and I feel like that’s who we are. The first half of the season, we had some hiccups and stuff like that, and we weren’t playing our ball. But I feel like now we’re starting to feel ourselves more, just be loose and more focused, and just being who we truly can be.”

The Ground Game Gains Steam

“Shout out to O-line, shout out 'Law Firm.' You just see them in practice and then in meetings, as well. It’s just the attention to details. Our coaches coach us hard and obviously, you know, we can’t be the dynamic team we want to be if we can’t influence the run game. So, just us dialing into the process and making sure we keying in on the details in practice and letting it trickle over to the game and I feel like we’ve been doing a very good job of that and keep taking it day by day.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hands the ball to running back Dierre Hill Jr. against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the College Football Playoff Rankings

“We don’t. Coach Lanning will give a little speech, and we’ll hear his message, and we’ll take that in, but that’s not our focus. We make sure we focus on what we can control, and that is the day-by-day process and just focus on our task for the day. So, no, we try not to think too far ahead and what that looks like. We just keep growing and keep getting better each day.”

“We’ve always had that. Me and my confidence in my team, and I know the guys feel the same. We’ve always felt like we should be there and want to be there, but it’s just a matter of us making sure we focus on what we can control, and that’s literally, you know, day by day.”

Experiencing a rollercoaster season

“Yeah, I feel like we all have in our careers and, you know, just growing up. But at this level, no. But that’s fine. You got to find yourself and trust in the program, trust in your teammates and everyone around you knowing that we all want the same common goal and we know we want to be with each other and we know what it takes is just making sure we don’t let anything get in between the connection we have in here.”

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