Troubled Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Transfers to Delaware State, Joins DeSean Jackson
A former Oregon Ducks wide receiver has found a new home out of the transfer portal just days away from the start of the regular season.
Per reports Wednesday from On3, former Oregon receiver Ryan Pellum has committed to the Delaware State Hornets, where he will join new head coach and former NFL Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson. Delaware State begins its season on Aug. 28, giving Pellum just a little over two weeks to get acclimated.
Pellum entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6 after just one season with Oregon following some concerning off-the-field issues.
Ryan Pellum's Arrest
Under his legal name of Ryan Tristan Chance Taylor, Pellum was arrested in Springfield, Oregon, in January after a warrant was issued for his arrest in his hometown Long Beach, California. According to the court documents obtained by Kezi 9 News, Pellum was accused of "pistol-whipping" a person in California on Christmas Day that resulted in the victim being hospitalized
Pellum allegedly injured the victim's head before firing two shots in "an unknown direction." As a result of firing his gun, a nationwide extraditable warrant was sent out of Long Beach for his arrest.
According to the Long Beach Post, Pellum was released on $155,000 bail. He plead not guilty to the charges in March. Pellum pleaded no contest in June, resulting in the charges being dismissed. However, Pellum will be on probation.
The Long Beach Post also reported that Pellum's probation includes forfeit any firearms registered to him while also going through "a 52-week anger management course and 100 hours of community service."
DeSean Jackson's Impact
Jackson spoke Tuesday during a joint press conference with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mike Vick. Both having starred in Philly for five seasons together, they will face off as coaches when Vick's Norfolk State Spartans take on Jackson's Hornets in an HBCU matchup on Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Jackson talked about changing the culture and emphasizing discipline, something that prove crucial for Pellum given his off-the-field issues.
"Since day one, when I came in there, I had to address the culture," Jackson said, per the Eagles team website. "I had to get the right kind of guys in there. For me, it's all about discipline, it's about a mindset. At the end of the day, everybody is not going to be fortunate enough to make it to the NFL, so to be able to say that you can get guys to walk across that stage and get a degree, a diploma, is what I want to instill in these young men."
Once that game rolls around, Pellum could be integrated enough into the offense to find some playing time on a big stage that will draw tons of eyes due to Vick and Jackson.
"The Linc gets crazy already. Now you've got two Legends, it's going to be hype," Jackson said. "There's going to be a lot of conversations before the game, but during the game, we aren't going to talk. It's going to be heated. I know how he is and I know how I am. It's going to be a lot of energy. October 30 is going to be huge."
Ryan Pellum's Oregon Career
Pellum was a four-star recruit for the Ducks in the 2024 class recruiting class out of Millikan High School in Long Beach, California. Before signing with Oregon, Pellum was originally committed to the USC Trojans before flipping to the Ducks and committing to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
He had offers from teams like Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Colorado, Penn State, Georgia, USC, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Washington, Tennessee, Arizona State, BYU, Arkansas, Auburn and many more. He played both cornerback and receiver in high school, but received some attention for his ability as a pass-catcher.
He ends his Oregon career having appeared in just four games with the team. He had a tackle in the 31-10 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 4 but his most notable play came on a costly mistake a few weeks later against the Michigan Wolverines when he fumbled after trying to return a punt.