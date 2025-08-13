Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Running Backs Better Then Ever? Coach Reveals 'Football Junkies'

The Oregon Ducks re-tooled their running back room after losing Jordan James to the NFL. The Ducks' running back room could be better than ever in 2025, with veterans like Noah Whittington, transfer Makhi Hughes and freshmen Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison.

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium.
Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks saw their starting running back from a season ago, Jordan James, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite losing a key piece to their offense in James, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks made some big moves to re-tool the running back room. The Ducks signed two running backs in their 2026 recruiting class and one running back from the transfer portal in addition to the plethora of talent that returned for the upcoming season.

Newcomers Rejuvenate Running Back Room

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs the ball during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Oregon snagged the commitment of Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes. The No. 7 running back and No. 117 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Hughes will be expected to handle a majority of the workload for the Ducks' run game this year.

The Ducks brought in two running back recruits from their 2025 recruiting class. Oregon arguably signed the most underrated running back class in the country with the additions of four-stars Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison. Hill was ranked as the No. 13 running back in the country, meanwhile Davison checked in as the No. 20 running back in the cycle.

Oregon running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples raved about the newcomers during a media availability session during fall camp this offseason.

"Those guys are football junkies. You have freshmen who probably spend just as much time as the older guys, if not more, in the film room, learning plays and the system. I mean, those guys are years beyond their time, and they've already come and shown and flashed during this camp," Samples said.

However, with the Ducks' having so much depth with the mix of Hughes, and the multiple returnees, Hill and Davison shouldn't see many snaps or carries during the season.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Multiple Veterans Expected To Contribute

Oregon’s Noah Whittington, left, rushes against Washington during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Ducks mainly relied on James, who had 233 carries and Noah Whittington, who had 118 carries. Whittington elected to return for one more season in Eugene and could be a great compliment with Hughes.

In addition to Whittington, Oregon is returning Jayden Limar, Jay Harris, and Da'Juan Riggs at running back. All three backs registered at least 10 carries last season.

Samples said that unlike last season, the Ducks will look to spread the carries out a lot more, especially considering the depth they have at the position.

"And luckily, you know, we have a bunch of guys who can carry the ball, who can do some different things, and I don't see that being a thing we do this year. I think we're going to have a couple guys that can run the ball," Samples said.

It will be interesting to see how the Ducks utilize their run game this season considering the amount of talent they have in the backfield. It would not come as a shock to see Hughes be in consideration for postseason recognition when it is all said and done.

