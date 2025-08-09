Oregon Ducks To Land Talented Brother Duo Over Recruiting Powerhouse In SEC?
As the Oregon Ducks coaching staff finishes recruiting the class of 2026, the class of 2027's recruitment is well under way.
The Ducks currently have two players committed to them in the class of 2027, with five-star wideout Kesean Bowman and four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett planning to further their playing career at Oregon.
Oregon and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently locked in a recruiting battle for 2026 three-star athlete Amari Sabb and 2027 five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb. Amari and Xavier, who play for Glassboro High School in New Jersey, are the younger brothers of Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb.
Antoine Sabb Speaks About Recruiting Process
The Ducks will host the Sabb brothers in their October game at Autzen Stadium against Indiana. Antoine Sabb spoke with On3 about the Ducks and Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
“Obviously Dan (Lanning) is a good guy, Ross Douglas has been leading the charge in the recruitment. We go way back to when he was at Georgia.” Antoine told On3.
Ducks wide receiver coach Ross Douglas has been recruiting well, the Ducks have a commitment from 2027 five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman. Douglas will have a major task on his hand this upcoming season, developing the No. 1 2025 wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore.
Alabama most likely has the inside track on the recruiting battle for the Sabb brothers, but they have not indicated that they are a package deal. Still, Antoine Sabb did tell On3 that the brothers will visit Alabama in the fall.
Lanning has already met the brothers as Amari and Xavier visited Eugene on an unofficial visit on Memorial Day earlier this year.
Sabb Brothers In High School
Xavier Sabb had a massive sophomore season. The five-star recruit caught 48 passes for 843 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Sabb was productive on both sides of the ball, reeling in seven interceptions, including one returned to the house for a touchdown. Sabb was also productive on special teams in his sophomore year with Glassboro, returning a punt for a touchdown.
Amari Sabb also impressed in 2024 with Glassboro High School. Sabb caught 62 passes for 1,116 yards. In his junior year, Sabb caught 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He was productive in the run game for Glassboro as well, tallying 21 carries for 150 yards and five touchdowns.
Oregon Ducks Have Had Success Stealing Recruits From Alabama
The Ducks have experience in getting commitments from players that Alabama has on their shortlist. Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from Anthony “Tank” Jones, the No. 1 recruit out of Alabama. In 2024, Oregon won the recruiting battle for Na’eem Offord, the No. 1 recruit out of Alabama in his recruiting class.