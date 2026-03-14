Oregon's Most Underrated Player at Every Defensive Position

The Oregon Ducks will have a strong case for having the best defense in the country next season. From the top of the depth chart to the bottom of it, the Ducks have talent at every spot.

Here are the Ducks' most underrated player at each defensive position.

Defensive Line: Matayo Uiagalelei

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matayo Uiagalelei is one of four defensive line starters that elected to return for another season with the Ducks. He joins A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti for what should be one of the best defensive lines in the country.

Although he could've been a 2026 NFL Draft selection, Uiagalelei will enter the upcoming season as one of the top edge rushers in the country. Uiagalelei is listed as the most underrated defensive lineman is because a lot of the attention goes to Washington and his NFL prospects, and for good reason.

During the 2025 season, Washington received plenty of well-deserved attention from the draft community. His return to Oregon was shocking considering he could've been a first-round pick. However, Uiagalelei's impact from the edge is unlike any other. He is able to take over games with his elite pass rushing ability. He finsihed second on the team with six sacks last season.

Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A freshman who burst out onto the scene in Oregon's linebacker unit, Nasir Wyatt was a force to be reckoned with in pass rushing situations. He had 11 tackles and three sacks in limited snaps. Wyatt is still expected to play in a reserve role with Tuioti, Uiagalelei, and linebacker Jerry Mixon coming back for the 2026 season.

Now a sophomore, Wyatt will see an uptick in his snaps and should continue to be a key piece in the Ducks' defense. Considering the development of the Ducks' linebackers room under coach Dan Lanning, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wyatt take a big leap in his second year.

Cornerback: Na'eem Offord

Despite not having a clear path to a starting gig, Na'eem Offord is one of the most underrated players on the entire roster. He played in 15 games as a freshman and had 15 total tackles. With both of Oregon's starting cornerbacks being freshmen themselves, it's hard to envision where or when Offord will crack the starting lineup.

One thing is for certain and that is Offord can play. He was a five-star recruit coming out of the 2025 cycle and proved that he was talented enough to play as a freshman for a College Football Playoff team. A big offseason could see Offord earn more playing time

Safety: Peyton Woodyard

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another backup for the Ducks last season, Peyton Woodyard played behind Aaron Flowers at safety. He still found a way to contribute, totaling 22 tackles and one interception. With Flowers slated to return for 2026, Woodyard will have to find a way to get himself on the field.

Woodyard has a big frame at 6-2, 208 pounds, which should allow Oregon defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton to find a spot for him anywhere in the secondary. He could even play in the box if needed, a true chess piece for the Ducks' defense.

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