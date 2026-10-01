Oregon’s Strength of Schedule Comes Into Focus With Latest Rankings

No team has experienced a more dramatic swing in national perception during the month of September than the Oregon Ducks.

With the release of the latest AP poll, however, the No. 15 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) are trending upward, returning toward the form that made them preseason No. 2.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon inside linebackers Gavin Nix, right, and Jerry Mixon celebrate a turnover as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After beginning the year with its highest AP ranking ever, Oregon felt just how quickly the pendulum can swing in college football.

A scrappy (but narrow) win over Boise State dropped the Ducks four spots, while a week later, an upset loss to Oklahoma State drove the Ducks further down the poll to No. 21.

It was Oregon’s lowest AP ranking since 2022.

Voters, oddsmakers and fans began souring on coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks. But if college football is a pendulum, it appears to be swinging back in favor of Oregon.

Oregon Climbs to No. 15

Sept. 26, 2026, Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates with fans after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s non-conference slate is starting to take on a new feel with No. 19 Oklahoma State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) and No. 22 Boise State (3-1) each entering the AP Poll in Week 5.

Add their win over No. 18 USC (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) to the equation, and the Ducks are now 2-1 against the current Top 25.

In fact, Oregon is the only current Top 25 program to have already played three ranked teams in the latest poll.

By emerging victorious in Los Angeles versus the then-No. 12 Trojans, the Ducks earned a valuable road win over a ranked opponent for their resume.

Oklahoma State used its upset win over the Ducks to help lift itself from unranked and with zero AP votes to inside the Top 20. Meanwhile, Oregon’s narrow seven-point win over Boise State in the season opener actually dropped the Ducks from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Now that the Cowboys and Broncos are proving to be formidable, the start to the season for Lanning’s squad is beginning to be cast in a different light.

The Road Ahead for the Ducks

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can the pendulum continue to swing in Oregon’s favor?

That question gets its first answer after a bye week when the Ducks play host to another ranked opponent, and another former Pac-12 rival, No. 23 UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), at Autzen Stadium. The Bruins are also making their debut on the AP poll along with Boise State and Oklahoma State.

WarrenNolan, an independent college sports analytics site used by conferences and athletic departments, currently ranks Oregon’s strength of schedule No. 17 nationally.

That means what initially appeared to be a relatively favorable September slate for Oregon has arguably become an unforeseen early-season stress test.

October promises some relief, but not enough for the Ducks to let down their guard with three of their four games in Eugene.

Oregon remains at home to play host to undefeated Nebraska (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) before going on the road to face Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) prior to concluding the month back at Autzen Stadium versus Northwestern (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten).

With that stress test behind them, Lanning’s program, in theory, can use the month to iron out any inconsistencies, get quarterback Dante Moore and the rest of the roster healed and more.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which will be important, considering that on the horizon in November lurks Ohio State, followed by Michigan, Michigan State and Washington.

The road ahead is still a long one for an Oregon team that’s already gone from No. 2 No. 6 to to No. 21 and then No. 15 in the span of a month.

Here’s where fans find out if the Ducks can keep the pendulum swinging in their direction.

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