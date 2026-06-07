Oregon Shifts Attention to Elite Tight End Recruit After Malik Howard Decision

The Oregon Ducks have been in need of landing a player at multiple positions in the 2027 recruiting class. This includes a player at the tight end position, as this is arguably the current biggest need for the Ducks.

The player whose visit has gotten much more crucial on the recruiting trail is three-star 2027 tight end recruit and talented Upperman High School prospect Colton Johnson. Johnson is currently rated as the state of Tennessee's No. 25 prospect overall, and the nation's No. 21 prospect at the tight end position, according to 247Sports.

Why Tight End Colton Johnson's Visit is Crucial for Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has been offered by plenty of schools along the way, as he currently holds a total of 55 offers. Among all of these offers, he currently has six scheduled official visits, per 247Sports. The talented prospect has already visited the Ole Miss Rebels to kickstart his visit schedule. This visit started on May 29 and would quickly be followed by a visit to Purdue on June 1 and a visit to Alabama on June 5.

The remainder of his visits includes a trip to Eugene with the Ducks on June 12, a trip to Indiana to visit with the Hoosiers on 15, and he will finish his visit schedule with the in-state Tennessee Volunteers on June 19. Following these visits is when he is likely to announce his commitment, although no set date or timetable has been announced for the standout from Upperman.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason his visit to Eugene is much bigger than it previously seemed is that the Ducks lost out on one of their other targets at the tight end position. They lost out on four-star tight end recruit and newest Tennessee Volunteers commit Malik Howard. Howard is also from the state of Tennessee and was targeted by the Ducks heavily. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff were hopeful to get the talented prospect on a visit, but that won't be the case.

His commitment to the Vols threw a wrench in the plans of the Ducks hosting Howard, which may have been in the works. This would mean that the Ducks currently have one remaining official visitor at the tight end position, according to 247Sports. That prospect is Johnson, who is proven at the high school level and a player who could come in and help the program get better instantly.

Three-Star Tight End Colton Johnson's Outlook

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson is a college-ready prospect who finished last season with over 600 receiving yards, according to MaxPreps. He can also play defense, as he is a prospect who finished the season with 133 tackles. As for the Ducks, they have a loaded tight end room, so landing a guy who is ready for college already would be key, as they may not have to develop him as much.

If he were to commit to the Ducks, he would be the first tight end to do so in the class, and would be the No. 15 commit in the class for the program. This would be a major step in the right direction for the Ducks.

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