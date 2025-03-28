5-Star Quarterback Recruit Taking More Visits Before Commitment
The recruiting drama keeps on rolling for the Oregon Ducks, especially in their battle with the Georgia Bulldogs to lock down No. 1 quarterback for the class of 2026, Jared Curtis.
According to a report from Rivals' national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Curtis will be taking another visit to both Athens and Eugene before finalizing his commitment decision on May 5th. Before announcing his commitment date, Curtis had a visit scheduled for the Auburn Tigers (May 16th - 18th), Oregon (June 6th - 8th), Georgia (June 13th - 15th), and the South Carolina Gamecocks (June 20th - 22nd).
On February 22nd, Curtis told On3 Sports he cancelled his visits to South Carolina and Auburn to focus on Georgia and Oregon. The 5-star prospect originally committed to the Bulldogs in March of 2024, but eventually reopened his commitment in October.
This reported visit to Oregon would be Curtis' fourth time visiting the program. His previous visit to Oregon was his longest, and included a trip to the Oregon coast with his family. However, Georgia remains a draw due to Curtis' familiarity with the program (having been committed to them once before), and the proximity to his family in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It was a great visit. We had a great time!" Curtis' mother Barbara said about their visit to Oregon. "And learned a lot about what he's building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff. We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well! I walked away feeling good, if Jared chose to go there.”
Currently without a quarterback commit in the 2026 class, Oregon could benefit on and off the field with Curtis' commitment. Developing a high school quarterback has been a critique for coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon program, as their last two stand-outs under center in Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix were both older transfers into the program. Plus with a commitment from Curtis, more talent is sure to follow suit.
Last season with Nashville Christian School, Curtis won Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year award. He led his high school team to a 13-1 record and a state title. Curtis also displayed his past as a running back blending with his passing skills, throwing for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 577 rushing yards and 14 more scores on the ground.
At 6-4, 225, the quarterback was also the top rusher for his high school as a sophomore.
"Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch," said Andrew Ivins, director of recruiting for 247 Sports, on Curtis.