Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Awaiting Decision From 5-Star Recruit Brayden Buries

Brayden Buries is a 6-5 combo guard from Eleanor Roosevelt in San Bernardino, California. The 2025 recruit has the Oregon Ducks, Arizona Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, SMU Mustangs, and Alabama Crimson Tide as his top college choices.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O'Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School.
While most eyes are on who is entering the transfer portal and who the Oregon Ducks are showing interest in the portal, one major high school recruit still has a decision to make.

Brayden Burries is the top uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2025. The 6-5 combo guard will be deciding between the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Arizona Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, SMU Mustangs, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

While putting on more muscle over the course of his high school career, he has become a better three-level scoring threat and creator for himself. When not at the two position looking to put the rock in the hole, Burries can bring the ball up as the point and look for others to score. He has a true competitive nature on both ends of the floor which is what coach Dana Altman looks for in a player.

"While he is focused primarily on scoring, Burries possesses soft hands, solid floor vision, and a reliable enough handle to have some on/off ball versatility. He is also an excellent rebounding guard. Defensively, he is fully engaged, physical, and competitive, if not ultra-quick."

247Sports' Adam Finkelstein on Burries

At the CIF State Open Division Championship against Archbishop Riordan, Burries dropped 44 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. He was named California's Gatorade Player of the Year as well as a McDonald's All-American.

In his two past seasons with Eleanor Roosvelt, Burries averaged 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.7 steals in 70 games played. He hit his looks on a 55 field goal percentage, 36 three-point percentage, and 77 free throw percentage.

"Immediately with Brayden Burries you notices the frame. He has long arms, positional size, and wide-set shoulders that shows a projectable frame as he continues forward. Burries plays with a good pace, never rushed, and is comfortable on the ball in the half court."

On3's Jamie Shaw on Burries

The five-star is ranked Burries as the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and is No. 2 at the shooting guard position, according to On3. took an official visit to Eugene back on Oct. 26 and recently went on an official visit to Knoxville on Jan. 25.

“Coach Dana (Altman), he fits me well. He wants to see my succeed. He said he’ll put the ball in my hand and let me platy through mistakes. He lets his freshman go. He can coach and keep accountable.”

ZagsBlog, by Adam Zagoria
Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Arizona is the favorite to land Burries and coach Tommy Lloyd already has a loaded 2025 recruiting class coming to Tucson.

Five-star power forward Koa Peat

Four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode

Three-star shooting guard Bryce James

After beating the Ducks in second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.

