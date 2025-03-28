Bo Nix Ranked: Worst NFL Starting Quarterback To Elite Tier?
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was ranked as the worst NFL starting quarterback before the 2024 season began. The former Oregon Ducks star quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season and is now ranked within the top-15 best starting quarterbacks.
Nix was ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a preseason list by PFF. After leading the Broncos to the NFL playoffs, and dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, Nix is ranked as the No. 13 best NFL quarterback on a list from Fox Sports.
An offensive rookie of the year candidate, Nix's dominance in the NFL does not come as a surprise to Ducks fans, who witnessed his poise in the pocket. After transferring from Auburn, Nix shined at Oregon, breaking the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
Nix broke multiple NFL rookie records as signal caller for coach Sean Payton's Denver offense.
Nix became the first rookie quarterback ever with multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 140. Nix broke the rookie record for the most games with 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He also wow'd with the second-most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history - His 29 touchdown passes trailed only Justin Herbert’s 31 in 2020.
Nix led all NFL rookies in total touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage in 2024. After quickly adjusting to the NFL, how far can the Broncos go in Nix's second season?
Nix has the support and respect of Payton, who is also in his second season as a Denver Bronco.
"I know this, (Nix) is very conscientious. ... I think it's all in front of him," Payton said after Nix's rookie season. "I've said this before, I think we've found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success that we're used to having. I think we found him."
Denver selected Nix No. 12-overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Former Denver quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning expects Nix and the Broncos to keep building on their momentum in the 2025 NFL season.
"It’s been a good fit,” Manning said during an interview on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan in January. “I just see it continuing to get better... You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”
The Broncos future looks bright with Nix, who could continue to rise up the ranks of best starting quarterbacks in 2025. The top-5 ranked quarterbacks on the Fox Sports list were: Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and then-Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold.
Nix recently made a trip to Eugene, to attend the Oregon Ducks' Pro Day and support his brother, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson in his NFL Draft preparation. Nix was joined by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who also cheered on his brother in Patrick Herbert.