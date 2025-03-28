Ducks Digest

Bo Nix Ranked: Worst NFL Starting Quarterback To Elite Tier?

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was ranked preseason as the worst NFL starting quarterback. The former Oregon Ducks star quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season and is now ranked within the top-15 best starting quarterbacks.

Bri Amaranthus

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was ranked as the worst NFL starting quarterback before the 2024 season began. The former Oregon Ducks star quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season and is now ranked within the top-15 best starting quarterbacks.

Nix was ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a preseason list by PFF. After leading the Broncos to the NFL playoffs, and dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, Nix is ranked as the No. 13 best NFL quarterback on a list from Fox Sports.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An offensive rookie of the year candidate, Nix's dominance in the NFL does not come as a surprise to Ducks fans, who witnessed his poise in the pocket. After transferring from Auburn, Nix shined at Oregon, breaking the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.

Nix broke multiple NFL rookie records as signal caller for coach Sean Payton's Denver offense.

Nix became the first rookie quarterback ever with multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 140. Nix broke the rookie record for the most games with 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He also wow'd with the second-most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history - His 29 touchdown passes trailed only Justin Herbert’s 31 in 2020. 

Nix led all NFL rookies in total touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage in 2024. After quickly adjusting to the NFL, how far can the Broncos go in Nix's second season?

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026

MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State

Nix has the support and respect of Payton, who is also in his second season as a Denver Bronco.

"I know this, (Nix) is very conscientious. ... I think it's all in front of him," Payton said after Nix's rookie season. "I've said this before, I think we've found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success that we're used to having. I think we found him."

Denver selected Nix No. 12-overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Former Denver quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning expects Nix and the Broncos to keep building on their momentum in the 2025 NFL season.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bil
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"It’s been a good fit,” Manning said during an interview on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan in January. “I just see it continuing to get better... You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”

The Broncos future looks bright with Nix, who could continue to rise up the ranks of best starting quarterbacks in 2025. The top-5 ranked quarterbacks on the Fox Sports list were: Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and then-Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold.

Nix recently made a trip to Eugene, to attend the Oregon Ducks' Pro Day and support his brother, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson in his NFL Draft preparation. Nix was joined by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who also cheered on his brother in Patrick Herbert.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football