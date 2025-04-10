Oregon Ducks Spring Game Coaches: Mike Bellotti, Rich Brooks, Bucky Irving, Christian Gonzalez
For fans old and new of the Oregon Ducks, the annual spring football game on Saturday, April 26th will have something for everyone. Especially with the coaches for the "Yellow" and "Green" teams, as former Oregon coaches Mike Bellotti (coached 1995 - 2008) and Rich Brooks (coached 1977 - 1994) will return to Autzen Stadium.
Both of these legendary Oregon coaches will be paired with a current NFL player from the Ducks program. Bellotti will coach alongside New England Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Brooks will pair with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' break-out star running back Bucky Irving.
From 1977 to 2008, 31 years, Oregon only had a total of two head coaches: Bellotti and Brooks. Since Bellotti's retirement in 2008, leading to the Chip Kelly era for the Ducks, Oregon cycled through five coaches, with none of them lasting over four seasons. Kelly spoke to the impact Brooks and Bellotti had on the program during an Ohio State media availability last season when a reporter claimed Kelly "built" the Oregon program.
“Well I didn’t build the program. Rich Brooks and Mike Bellotti built the program. I just kind of jumped in after Mike. But it’s a special place. And it’s a great chance for our players to play in one of the special places in college football. They came out here a couple years ago and got to play in the Shoe. We get to go play at Autzen stadium. Autzen stadium at that time of day, it’s truly special. Our guys are excited," Kelly said.
For those new to the Oregon fandom, Bellotti is the winningest coach in Oregon football history, with 116 wins under his belt, nine straight winning seasons, and 12 bowl game appearances; the most ever for the Oregon program. Bellotti ascended to the Oregon coaching slot after being an offensive coordinator for Brooks for six seasons, helping coach legendary Ducks quarterback Bill Musgrave. Bellotti was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Brooks is the godfather of the Oregon football program (even though he graduated from Oregon State), and helped bring the Ducks to their first Rose Bowl appearance in 37 years. Brooks took on a struggling Oregon program with little resources, and is instrumental in building the bond Oregon football has with Nike and CEO Phil Knight while continually beating their Oregon State rivals. Though his record at the school is less than shining (his first seven teams won 22 games in total), he's widely regarded as the coach to set up Oregon for the modern age. Autzen's field is named after Brooks.
Christian Gonzalez played for Oregon during the 2022 season before being drafted as the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A highly anticipated playmaker in the backfield, Gonzalez punched in 59 total tackles (50 solo), 11 passes defended, and two interceptions in his comeback 2024 season after an injury in 2023 sidelined him from a majority of games. In a November game against the Miami Dolphins, Gonzalez scored his first touchdown in the NFL off a fumble recovery.
Bucky Irving, one of the break out rookies of the 2024 season, was a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 125 overall. Shining through as a hard-nose rusher for the Buccaneers, Irving put up 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns in his inaugural professional season off 207 carries. He also recorded 392 receiving yards off 47 connections. Irving also set the team record for most rushing yards on a playoff game from a rookie, and is setting up to be the No. 1 rusher for the Buccaneers' upcoming season.
Oregon's spring game will be held at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, April 26th at 1pm. Admission is free, but canned food donations are encouraged.