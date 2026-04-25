Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Depth Chart After Emmanuel Pregnon Drafted in Third Round

Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, giving Oregon three first-round picks following tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman.

Pregnon transferred to Oregon from USC prior to the 2025 season, and his plug-and-play ability proved valuable for the interior of the Ducks' offensive line. Next to Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, the Ducks had often success running behind Pregnon and Laloulu.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now with Pregnon off to the NFL, who will replace him on Oregon's offensive line? Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry does have some options, and Oregon's spring game could reveal the current depth chart.

Oregon Ducks Interior Offensive Line Projection

Laloulu is expected to anchor Oregon's offensive line with Pregnon, as well as Ducks tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey, departing for the NFL. Oregon guard Dave Iuli is the other starting offensive lineman returning for the Ducks, and he will likely stay on the right side at guard.

Potential replacements for Pregnon include offensive lineman Ziyare Addison and Bryce Boulton.

Oregon’s offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, right, takes the field against Oregon State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company added five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho in the 2026 recruiting class, and Iheanacho could play his way onto the field as a true freshman. If not, he could work his way into a jumob package in the Ducks offense.

While the open left guard position on Oregon's offensive line might lead to some questions, the Ducks have multiple options when it comes to replacing both tackles in World and Harkey.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Tackles

With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and returning to Eugene, protecting his blind side will be one of the biggest keys throughout the entire year if the Ducks want to return to the CFP.

The favorites to bookend the Oregon offensive line appear to be tackles Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader, but the Ducks' rotation during the spring game could give fans a better idea of how the Oregon coaching staff feels about each player.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson (35) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

World suffered an injury in the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff, and Crader came in to replace the backup. Crader will have an opportunity to prove himself in Oregon's spring game on Saturday, April 25.

The Ducks recently released their rosters for the spring game, splitting up the team into the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks.

Crader will be wearing white with the Fighting Ducks alongside fellow offensive linemen like Gernorris Wilson, Kawika Rogers, and Dave Iuli as well as true freshmen like Tommy Tofi and Koloi Keli.

The offensive linemen on the Combat Ducks include Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Ziyare Addison, Trent Ferguson, and Douglas Utu.

Oregon's spring game begins at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, and the scrimmage from Autzen Stadium will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. With the Ducks' talented defensive line returning 2027 NFL Draft prospects like A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, how Oregon's offensive line handles the pressure will be worth monitoring.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.