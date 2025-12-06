Breaking Down Oregon's Star-Studded Recruiting Class

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have capped off yet another successful recruiting cycle under coach Dan Lanning, officially turning in the No. 3-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country. Led by Lanning, Oregon was able to put pen to paper with five five-stars, which is the most of any program in Rivals' Industry rankings: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, wide receiver Jalen Lott, and edge Anthony Jones.

The Ducks have their fourth straight top-10 class and their third straight top-five class.

The 2025 recruiting class for the Ducks is going to be tough to beat with the likes of Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore having an immediate impact and Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. helping out in the secondary, but the 2026 class should be up for the challenge.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Tackle Signee Crown Jewel Of 2026 Class

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Headlining Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is five-star signee offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho made his commitment to the Ducks on the Pat McAfee show on national television, unzipping his hoodie to reveal a green Oregon shirt underneath. Iheanacho is the No. 3-ranked offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 15 athlete nationwide.

The Ducks had to battle geography in their pursuit of Iheanacho, who plays high school football in Baltimore, Maryland. Iheanacho will undoubtedly be in the mix for a starting role going into next season.

Ducks Look To Continue Developing At Tight End Position

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Lanning are looking to keep the trend of strong tight end play going throughout the next few years, and they took another step towards that with five-star signee tight end Kendre Harrison.

Harrison is the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class according to On3. Harrison, who stands at a towering 6-7, accumulated 57 receptions for 928 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games as a senior at Reidsville High School in North Carolina.

Ducks Boost Secondary With 2026 Recruiting Class

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Ducks boosted their secondary with the signing of five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington, who stands at 6-5, was a standout player for Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada. Washington collected four interceptions and made 59 tackles in 12 games en route to winning the Gatorade player of the year in the state of Nevada.

The Ducks also bolstered their defensive line, securing the signature of four-star defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon, Tony Cumberland. Cumberland attended Willamette High School, just under nine miles away from Autzen Stadium. Cumberland was the No. 4-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 cycle, and according to On3 took four unofficial visits to Autzen before putting pen to paper.

The Ducks also bolstered their linebacker group with the signing of four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips. Lanning said in his press conference that Phillips reminded him of current Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Phillips is ranked as the No. 15 linebacker and is the top-ranked linebacker in California.