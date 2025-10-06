Oregon Ducks Started Beginning of End for Penn State Nittany Lions After White Out Win
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are undefeated to start the regular season in the Big Ten for a second consecutive year, but the team's strength of schedule will be under consideration when it comes to seeding by the College Football Playoff Committee.
On Sept. 27, the Ducks flew East and took down the then-No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in their own stadium during the iconic White Out night crowd.
Following the Ducks' upset over Penn State the program rose to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the Nittany Lions slid down to No. 7. But it seems Penn State has lost all confidence because as Oregon was on bye week, Penn State lost on the road against a previously winless UCLA.
Ducks Broke The Nittany Lions?
Penn State had all of the momentum going their way when it comes to the environment it hosted Oregon in. The Nittany Lions had its night time White Out crowd, and ESPN's College GameDay show stirring up the crowd, and inflating the confidence of the team, but Oregon's response to the adversity completely deflated Penn State.
After the loss coach James Franklin received backlash for his lack of performance in top-10 games during the regular season, and quarterback Drew Allar's decision making against elite opponents was called into question again.
It appears that Oregon's performance is responsible for shaking up both Penn State's confidence, and the Big Ten standings.
The Nittany Lions' hit the road for the first time of the year to an unranked, 0-4 UCLA team that had just fired its head coach, all of the cards were in Penn State's favor, but the Nittany Lions' team that showed up against Oregon was nowhere to be found.
Franklin and his team were flat the whole first half and went into half time down 27-7, and unable to score at all during the second quarter, ultimately losing 42-37 after a second half attempt at a comeback. The only thing that can make a once explosive, and high touted team flip is a complete lack of confidence.
The Ducks' walked into Beaver Stadium and came away with the win, potentially derailing Penn State's season.
Penn State had a whole stadium on their side but proved yet again that they can't get the job done against an elite program--as the Nittany Lions are 4-21 when facing top 10 opponents under coach Franklin.
Oregon's ability to shut down Penn State drained the life the program had, and confidence moving forward. Now the Nittany Lions find themselves toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings.
MORE: How Penn State's Upset Loss Impacts Oregon Ducks' Résumé
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Boldest Prediction Yet
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Elite Quarterback Recruit in 2027 Class
MORE: Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far
Oregon Needs Another Credible Win
While the Ducks' win over Penn State was a massive resume builder it may not have the same affect as it once did because the Nittany Lions are now unranked after losing to UCLA, and the team could be in a total free fall performance wise if they don't get things together on Oct 11. when they host Northwestern.
Penn State was once predicted to be in contention for a Big Ten title, but that has changed as they're 0-2 in conference play--but a team that has inserted itself is the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers who have remained undefeated.
The only teams that are perfect in conference play besides Oregon and Indiana are No. 1 Ohio State, and No. 15 Michigan. So it can only get fewer and fewer as the season goes on, and the race for a Big Ten Championship appearance starts to build.
Oregon's matchup against Indiana is just what the team needs to show that Penn State's downfall doesn't correlate to the Ducks' level of play. Oregon will host Indiana on Oct. 11. and coming to town for the top 10 matchup is none other than ESPN's College GameDay.