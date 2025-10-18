Oregon Ducks 'Stormtrooper' Generating Buzz Across College Football
Between looks like the “Shoe Duck" uniforms or the “Mummy Duck” cleats, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks set a high standard for uniforms this season.
The Ducks have some stiff competition in week 8 when it comes to uniforms as several college football teams will wear throwback uniforms that put Oregon’s status as the best uniforms in the nation to the test. Still, ESPN listed the Ducks' Stormtrooper look as one of the best of the week.
Comparing Oregon’s Week 8 Look To Other Schools
The Ducks’ game 7 uniforms bring back all-white for the first time since 2022 and the 15th time ever. It’s the first time that black wings are appearing on a white lid, while it’s the second appearance of the marble helmets.
Oregon’s look is similar to uniforms the program has donned in the past, such as “Warp speed.” Even though there are still college football programs wearing all white in week 8, the Ducks’ helmets set them apart.
The Arizona State Sun Devils face a difficult opponent in No. 7 Texas Tech, but perhaps their new look will add an extra edge when it comes to confidence. Arizona State is wearing a white-and-gold 1975 throwback combo featuring the school’s sunburst logo on the helmet.
Another program that’s going back to the 70s in week 8 is the Florida Gators. The Gators are set to suit up in blue jerseys and white pants with the interlocking “UF” logo on their lids. Florida will look to bounce back against Mississippi State. Luckily for the Gators, they’re undefeated since 2006 when wearing throwback uniforms at homecoming.
The uniform matchup between Arizona State and Texas Tech might be the best in week 8. While teams like Florida and Arizona State are going the vintage route, the Red Raiders are going with an all-red combination. The monochromatic look features red jerseys and pants with black lids.
Fan Reaction Mixed
There have been a lot of positive (and some negative) reactions to Oregon’s uniforms this season. The program unveiled all white uniforms ahead of its trip to Rutgers.
The uniforms, which are highlighted by white marble helmets, are receiving a variety of reviews from Ducks fans on social media.
The program released a sneak peek of wide receiver Malik Benson modeling the uniforms on social media. The Ducks’ uniforms against the Scarlet Knights are receiving an excited reaction from many fans who are dubbing them the latest “stormtrooper” uniforms.
While the team will suit up in all white, fans are encouraged to wear green to the game. Some fans criticized Oregon decision to tell fans to wear yellow against Indiana the previous weekend, given that the team was also wearing different colors in that matchup.
Others are seemingly upset that the team hasn’t suited up in the school’s traditional green and yellow in several weeks. One fan wrote on social media, “I can’t emphasize this enough, our colors are green and yellow.”
Rutgers will be the fourth straight game that Oregon donned either a white or black jersey. The green helmets and green pants are the only signs of either of the school's primary colors in that span.