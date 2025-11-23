Oregon Ducks Surprising Betting Odds vs. Washington Released
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are coming off a massive win against the No. 15 USC Trojans and are one step closer to a College Football Playoff appearance. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will close out the regular season on the road against the Washington Huskies.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 6.5-point favorites against the Washington Huskies on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -260, and the point total is set at 52.5.
Oregon’s Offense to Maintain Explosiveness Road
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big matchup, earning over 300 yards of offense despite several injuries. Whether it be on the offensive line or being without the top wide receivers, Oregon has had to overcome adversity, but the team put up a strong performance against the Trojans.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continues to show off his accuracy throughout the season. He totals 2,447 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Moore holds a 72.9 completion percentage, averaging 8.6 yards. He has been sacked just 10 times this season, utilizing his legs to rush for 180 yards.
Injuries to wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. will continue to be something to monitor, but other players continue to step up. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the top target, leading Oregon with 479 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.
The running back room for Oregon has been a challenge for opposing teams to stop. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 727 rushing yards and has scored six touchdowns. Freshman running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 511 yards, but has the most rushing touchdowns (13).
Oregon’s Defense Continue To Dominate
The Oregon Ducks held off USC’s offense in the fourth quarter, leading to a big home win. They recorded two interceptions and one sack against the Trojans. It was the Ducks’ fourth game this season, recording multiple interceptions.
MORE: Dan Lanning Takes Shot at SEC Scheduling After Oregon's Win Over USC
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over USC Changes Ducks' College Football Playoff Chances
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shifting After Oregon Beats USC, Georgia Tech's Upset Loss
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the Ducks with 90 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. The player with the second-most tackles is defensive back Dillon Thieneman with 57 total tackles, demonstrating how dominant Boettcher is.
Washington is coming off back-to-back games scoring over 40 points, giving Oregon a chance to show how strong they can be.
Washington Seeking Upset At Home
The Washington Huskies are 8-3, looking to close out the season with a big win at home. The Ducks hold an 18-28-1 away record against Washington, but Oregon has a competitive team this season.
Washington is led by sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has led the Huskies to big wins this year. Williams totals 2,721 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has a 72.0 completion percentage and is averaging 9.1 yards per completion.
Williams is a strong runner, rushing for 568 yards and six touchdowns. The only player with more rushing yards is running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman has rushed for 651 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and it will be crucial for the Ducks to shut down the run just as they did against USC.
Wide receiver Denzel Boston is a top target for Williams to throw to. Boston leads the team with 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.
One of the top defenders for Oregon’s offense to be prepared for is Washington Safety Alex McLaughlin. McLaughlin leads the team with 81 total tackles, but also has racked up two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown.
Washington is the home team and just 6.5-point underdogs, but Oregon is a tough team, looking to end the regular season on a high note to keep up their CFP ranking.
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will kick off on Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Husky Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.