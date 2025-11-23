Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Surprising Betting Odds vs. Washington Released

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are coming off a crucial win against the No. 15 USC Trojans. The Ducks are 10-1, and will close out the regular season on the road against the Washington Huskies. Despite their record, the betting odds for the matchup are surprising.

Angela Miele

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are 6.5-point favorites against the Washington Huskies on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -260, and the point total is set at 52.5.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Offense to Maintain Explosiveness Road

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big matchup, earning over 300 yards of offense despite several injuries. Whether it be on the offensive line or being without the top wide receivers, Oregon has had to overcome adversity, but the team put up a strong performance against the Trojans.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continues to show off his accuracy throughout the season. He totals 2,447 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Moore holds a 72.9 completion percentage, averaging 8.6 yards. He has been sacked just 10 times this season, utilizing his legs to rush for 180 yards.

Injuries to wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. will continue to be something to monitor, but other players continue to step up. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the top target, leading Oregon with 479 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The running back room for Oregon has been a challenge for opposing teams to stop. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 727 rushing yards and has scored six touchdowns. Freshman running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 511 yards, but has the most rushing touchdowns (13). 

Oregon’s Defense Continue To Dominate

The Oregon Ducks held off USC’s offense in the fourth quarter, leading to a big home win. They recorded two interceptions and one sack against the Trojans. It was the Ducks’ fourth game this season, recording multiple interceptions. 

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the Ducks with 90 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. The player with the second-most tackles is defensive back Dillon Thieneman with 57 total tackles, demonstrating how dominant Boettcher is.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Washington is coming off back-to-back games scoring over 40 points, giving Oregon a chance to show how strong they can be.

Washington Seeking Upset At Home

The Washington Huskies are 8-3, looking to close out the season with a big win at home. The Ducks hold an 18-28-1 away record against Washington, but Oregon has a competitive team this season.

Washington is led by sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has led the Huskies to big wins this year. Williams totals 2,721 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has a 72.0 completion percentage and is averaging 9.1 yards per completion.

Williams is a strong runner, rushing for 568 yards and six touchdowns. The only player with more rushing yards is running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman has rushed for 651 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and it will be crucial for the Ducks to shut down the run just as they did against USC.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Denzel Boston is a top target for Williams to throw to. Boston leads the team with 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.

One of the top defenders for Oregon’s offense to be prepared for is Washington Safety Alex McLaughlin. McLaughlin leads the team with 81 total tackles, but also has racked up two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown.

Washington is the home team and just 6.5-point underdogs, but Oregon is a tough team, looking to end the regular season on a high note to keep up their CFP ranking.

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will kick off on Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Husky Stadium.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

