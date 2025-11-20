Ducks Fans Will Love What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About Impactful Seniors
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will host the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 22, for the final home game of the regular season. With that, it will also be Oregon’s senior day, celebrating the players in their final year with the program.
Two notable seniors on the team are running back Noah Whittington and linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Both could have moved on from college football last year, but chose to remain with Oregon for one more season and have been impact players. Ahead of the matchup, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the time to discuss the seniors’ impact on the team.
“Forever grateful for those guys, for what they've contributed. And to think this could be this could be last time they get to play on this field, I probably haven't hit it enough this week, for what those guys mean to us and the work that they've put in. I know that we talk about a player-led team, it's really driven by those guys, right? And their focus and really the intensity that they bring in the standard that they hold our program to. So really grateful for every one of those guys,” Lanning said.
Bryce Boettcher’s Decision To Return Proving Impactful
The Oregon Ducks lost several players from the 2024 team that went undefeated in the regular season. Boettcher could have been one of those players to leave, but chose to return for his final year of eligibility.
His return is also notable because Boettcher also played baseball. The Houston Astros selected Boettcher in the 2024 MLB Draft, but chose to play for Oregon another season. His play has helped lead the Ducks to having one of the most dominant defenses.
In the spring, Boettcher explained he did not want to regret not using his final year of eligibility. He is a Eugene native and shows tremendous leadership on and off the field.
Boettcher leads the Oregon Ducks in total tackles (77) and has recorded one sack, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble.
He is a player who gets involved in every play, always chasing down the ball. Boettcher recorded double-digit tackles in three straight games against Oregon State (10), Penn State (13), and Indiana (11).
This is Boettcher's fourth season with the Oregon Ducks, and he is helping his team make a push for the program’s first national title.
Noah Whittington’s Decision To Return Pays Off
Whittington began his collegiate career with Western Kentucky before joining the Oregon Ducks in 2022. In 2023, Whittington played in four games before sustaining an injury, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
While Whittington returned in 2024, playing in all 14 games, the Ducks’ No. 1 running back was Jordan James. Whittington could have moved on after 2024, but chose to return for one more season and put in the work to be the team’s No. 1 running back this year.
The Oregon Ducks running back room is filled with tremendous depth, which is leading to the team’s success on offense. Whittington has played a crucial role in Oregon’s ground game, leading the team with 623 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 8.2 yards per carry, helping the offense drive down the field.
With the depth, several of Oregon’s top offensive players this year are freshmen. Whittington’s return has not only helped him become a top player, but he has also been a veteran leader in a locker room of young players.
Whittington and Boettcher are having big seasons with the chance to help lead the Ducks against USC in what may be a crucial game to win to make the College Football Playoff.
While the senior day is the final regular-season home game for the Oregon Ducks, the program could host a playoff game, giving Boettcher and Whittington one more game at Autzen Stadium.