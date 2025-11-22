Ducks Fans Will Love What Dan Lanning Said About Commitment To Oregon
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will play the No. 15 USC Trojans in a major matchup at home on Saturday, Nov. 22. A win will put Oregon in a good position to make the College Football Playoff while taking down a rival.
With it being a highly anticipated matchup, ESPN’s College GameDay is in Eugene for the second time this season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning appeared on the show and reiterated his commitment to the Ducks for not just this year, but for a long time.
“You gotta be able to say, ‘Hey, appreciate what you have,’ and I appreciate what I have here so much. This will be my spot. This is where I’m at forever.”
Ahead of a big game with a playoff spot on the line, Lanning being locked in and focused on the program is just what Oregon fans want to hear before taking on the Trojans.
Dan Lanning On Being Ready For Big Game vs. USC
The Oregon Ducks are 9-1, set to take on the explosive USC Trojans. In a matchup with high stakes, the Ducks have to be prepared both physically and mentally. Lanning highlighted the importance of the game, but the team is prepared to face USC.
“It’s about being better today than we were yesterday, but you have to focus on today and our guys have done an unbelievable job of attacking that,” Lanning said.
“When you play a game like this, the guys are gonna bang in pregame. They’re gonna come out, they’re gonna be physical. There’s gonna be juice. I’m not worried about the juice, I’m worried about the execution,” Lanning said. “Playing the game, not the occasion. And our guys have had an elite focus.”
The Oregon Ducks will be without wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. this week as both are recovering from injuries. Although it is a tough blow for Oregon’s offense to be without key playmakers, Lanning has faith in his team to get the job done.
“It plays back into what we said to our team before the season even started, strength in numbers, right? And if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. You know, we’ve had 22 touchdowns this year by true freshmen,” Lanning said. “You get the opportunity to go out there on the field and execute, you don’t want to wait for your opportunity, you want to be ready for it. Those three backs, they were ready for their opportunity, and they took advantage of it.”
Oregon Ducks running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. are stepping up each week for the team and leading to big plays. Oregon ranks No. 2 in the nation in yards per rush (6.33) and ranked No. 2 in rushes of over 20 yards (72).
The running backs have a big opportunity against USC’s defense, and Lanning has faith that they can play at a high level and help lead the team to a win.
Without Bryant and Moore at receiver is a tough blow in a big game, but the Ducks still have tight end Kenyon Sadiq for quarterback Dante Moore to throw to. Sadiq is coming off a big game and is a player consistently stepping up to set Oregon’s offense up for success.
Not only do the Oregon Ducks have the chance to showcase their strength, but the program can prove they can win through adversity without key players on the field.
Oregon’s Defense Ready To Face A Lincoln Riley Offense
The Oregon Ducks have one of the top defenses in college football. The team leads the nation in passing defense, allowing just 127.3 yards per game. The Ducks also lead in three-and-out rate at just 37.08 percent, limiting opponents to a 31.15 third-down success rate.
While USC has a talented offense under coach Lincoln Riley, Oregon’s defense is prepared for the explosive unit.
“USC lives off of explosive plays and ultimately, outside of takeaways, that’s the biggest indicator of wins and losses is explosive play ratio, so we have to do an elite job,” Lanning said. “There’s gonna be some times or there might be some moments where it’s hot, you gotta be able to get a tackle, get it down, and get ready for the next play.”
After the Ducks play USC, there is just one more game of the regular season. Oregon has to take it one game at a time, and this is a crucial matchup that could make or break the Ducks’ playoff hopes.
Lanning is prepared to take on the Trojans and has faith in his team ahead of the game. This is the final home game of the season, but the Oregon Ducks could host a playoff game at Autzen Stadium if they survive against USC and Washington.