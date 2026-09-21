Two Oregon Ducks Take Over NFL's Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts' Sunday Night Football overtime thriller at Arrowhead Stadium did not disappoint. The game gave NFL fans an exciting game, and two former Oregon Ducks stars stood out.

Former Oregon defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Bryce Boettcher, both crucial pieces of the Colts' defense, impressed in the 33-30 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Here’s a look at Buckner and Boettcher’s performance in the Colts' Sunday night matchup against the Chiefs as the two capped off a Week 2 NFL Sunday that featured several impactful performances from former Ducks stars.

Indianapolis Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colts veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was one of the top leaders for Indianapolis’ defense in their overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night. Buckner finished the game with five total tackles and one sack, and his performance should give the Colts' defense something to build on when they return home to Indianapolis.

Before his time in the NFL, Buckner played four seasons for the Ducks and played a pivotal role as one of Oregon’s top defensive players, helping lead them to a Pac-12 title and a national championship game appearance in their first-ever College Football Playoff.

In his four seasons with the Ducks, Buckner recorded 224 total tackles, 18 sacks, and one forced fumble. His leadership on the Ducks' defense helped him become the San Francisco 49ers' No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Playing in his eleventh season in the NFL, seven of which have been with the Colts, Buckner has recorded 659 total tackles, 73 sacks, and nine forced fumbles. As the Colts look to contend for an AFC South title, Buckner will play a critical role on defense in helping Indianapolis reach that goal.

The Colts are one of three teams in the AFC South that exit Week 2 with a 0-2 record. The others posting a 0-2 record include the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the division at 1-1 through two weeks.

Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his final season with the Ducks in 2025 as Oregon's top defensive leader, linebacker Bryce Boettcher has made a strong start as a rookie for the Colts. Against the Chiefs, Boettcher recorded five tackles after he had seven in the season opener.

Known for his toughness and physicality as a linebacker, Boettcher has the potential to be a future star for the Colts' defense, and so far he’s on the right track. Boettcher is also a phenomenal leader, as he showed at Oregon. These are qualities he hopes to bring to the Colts' defense.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a dual-sport athlete who played for the Ducks baseball team, Boettcher played four seasons with the Ducks and developed every year he was in Eugene. Boettcher finished his Ducks career recording 269 total tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The Colts selected Boettcher at No. 135 overall in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Still looking for their first win of the season following a spirited effort in a hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, Boettcher and the Colts return home to Indianapolis to face another 0-3 team in the AFC South, the Houston Texans.

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