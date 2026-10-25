Oregon Star Teitum Tuioti Clears the Air on the Ducks' Mentality After Third Loss

The 2026 season took a new dud for the Oregon Ducks. This time unranked Illinois manhandled the former No. 2 ranked team in the nation 21-10 on Oct. 24.

Now plans look ready to become altered on the Ducks' side, as they drop to a shocking 4-3 mark. Coach Dan Lanning already was honest about making potential changes, and Oregon fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday.

On Saturday, defensive leader at edge rusher Teitum Tuioti found himself adjusting his plans after the Illinois loss, especially after bypassing the NFL Draft one year ago.

What Teitum Tuioti Said About Moving Forward With Oregon

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuioti first acknowledged that "I still got to find ways to improve" along with the rest of this struggling Oregon defense.

He also got real on being hit with the unexpected here alongside the Ducks.

"I didn't expect this, coming back for my senior year," Tuioti told reporters after the 11-point defeat.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Ismael Kante (26) celebrates the 21-10 win over the Oregon Ducks at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he mapped out this vision moving forward now that the Ducks are officially eliminated from the Big Ten Conference title race, and College Football Playoff picture.

"No matter what, I'm gonna have trust in Coach Lanning, I'm gonna have trust in my coaches and have trust in my brothers to the left and to the right of me, no matter what," Tuioti said.

Teitum Tuioti Plans to Go 'Hard' Rest of the Way

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates after sacking Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuioti outlined another approach he and Oregon aim to have the moment they return to Eugene.

"We got five games no matter what. How's it going to look for us? That's the mentality we have to have when it starts at practice. On Monday, we gotta go hard," Tuioti said. "But Tuesday we gotta go hard, Wednesday we gotta go hard and we have to have that mentality. There's no going back for nothing, because this is it."

However, he's now inside a "hurt" locker room from a mental standpoint as this season has unraveled for this once aspiring national title contender. He's still aware that he must set the example moving forward.

"Us seniors are going to play for Oregon. Play for what's on our chest and name on the back," he said.

Where it Unraveled for Oregon at Illinois

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) tries to defend during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon managed to beat Illinois on the first downs front, winning 21-15 there. The Ducks even tallied more total yards at 426 compared to the Illini's 314.

But Tuioti and the Ducks defense struggled to contain Illinois' run-first approach, allowing an astonishing 225 yards there and surrendering an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Illinois playing the ball control game propelled this victory among other elements.

The other involved the Ducks shooting themselves in the foot with penalties at five. Then failing to stay on the field during third downs, converting 4-of-15 there. Plus not a single Oregon receiver surpassed 70 yards of receiving, with Dakorien Moore leading there with 70 yards on nine receptions.

Yet quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled to keep the ball too, fumbling twice and losing the ball once. Tuioti led the defense with 2.5 sacks and got Oregon to pull off five tackles for a loss. But the Illini controlled the line of scrimmage too, hitting seven stops behind the line.

Oregon's loss drops the Ducks to eighth in the Big Ten standings.

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