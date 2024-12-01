Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reacts To Oregon Ducks Loss: Blame For 10 Sacks?
A lot was on the line for the Oregon Ducks against the rival Washington Huskies (6-6, 4-5). The group overcame adversity and completed their undefeated 12-0 regular season (9-0 in Oregon's first Big Ten Conference season) with a 49-21 victory in front of a booming Autzen Stadium on senior night.
The win over the Huskies for Oregon coach Dan Lanning means even more as he came into the game with an 0-3 record since 2022. In Washington coach Jedd Fisch's career with both the Arizona Wildcats and Huskies from 2021 to the present, he's 0-3 against the Ducks.
“Tough night. We did not play our best and we ran into a really, really good football team that’s the No. 1 team in the country. They certainly reflected that today. I think that they don’t really have many weaknesses.”- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Fisch decided to go with freshman Demond Williams Jr. in the quarterback start over veteran Will Rogers which was a surprise to most. The Mississippi State transfer has started every game this season for the Huskies before the Pacific Northwest rivalry matchup. In his first start for the Huskies, Williams Jr. threw for 201 passing yards and one touchdown pass on 17-for-20 completions in the loss.
Will is fantastic as he has been all year long. I let Will know very early... two weeks ago, a week ago that that's the direction we are heading and he was an A+ as he has been all year round. I can't say enough good stuff about Will Rogers as a person. I'm so proud to have had the opportunity to have coached him. I'm gonna miss him and if he ever wants to come back, we'll have a coaching job for him."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
"It was time... I'm in a situation where we can go through 57 plays now with him... He's also got three years with us so it was the right time to get him going. We also 15 practices that he can take the starting reps (before Washington's bowl game)."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Oregon's ten sacks against Washington tied an Oregon single game record as well as is tied for the most sacks in a game by any FBS team this season. Washington's Williams Jr. said during the postgame that he takes credit for all those sacks given up by the Huskies.
"We trained him (Demond Williams Jr.) well to say that. I'm sure that our line would also take the same accountability, the running backs will take the same accountability, and I will take the same accountability... I can't put him in that position to get sacked that many times."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
It was another group effort on the ground game from the dynamic running back duo of Jordan James (99 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts) and Noah Whittington 67 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine attempts). Even the Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel contributed a four-yard rushing touchdown as well as freshman running back Da'Juan Riggs with a one-yard punch-in of his own.
"We would always like to be bigger and better up front and be able to make plays to push the line of scrimmage. Way too many yards after contact and rushing the ball they were able to do it at their disposal. Kind of pick and choose their run game, getting too many yards from it."
The 117th meeting between the two Pacific Northwest foes may belong the Ducks the Huskies still control the all-time lead at 63-49-5. The first ever matchup between the two schools was won by Oregon on Dec. 1, 1900 in a 43-0 shutout.
After the 13-10 victory for Michigan Wolverines at the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions beating the Maryland Terrapins in Happy Valley with a score of 44-7, the Big Ten Conference Championship is finalized.
Penn State coach James Franklin and Lanning's No. 1 ranked program will go head-to-head on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The top conference championship matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Ducks will have implications for a College Football Playoff first-round bye.
