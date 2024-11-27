Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington Huskies On Senior Night
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been no stranger to breaking records this season. And in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies, he'll tie for yet another.
Gabriel will be making his 61st-career start against Washington, which will tie the all-time FBS quarterback record that's currently held by none other than former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who spent two memorable seasons in Eugene.
Gabriel has started all 11 games for the Ducks this season and will break Nix's record in the Big Ten Championship. He has started 60 of 61 career games dating back to his days with the UCF Knights and the last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.
During Gabriel's career, he's gone 1,309 of 2,015 passing for 17,931 yards, 147 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He's added 403 carries for 1,215 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He became the NCAA's all-time leader in total career touchdowns this season and is now up to 180 scores.
This won't be the first time he has surpassed Nix on an all-time record list. Gabriel moved into second for most career total yards in NCAA history during the 34-13 win over UCLA on Sept. 29.
Headed into the Washington game, Gabriel has now gone 259 of 351 passing for 3,066 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 54 carries for 155 yards and six scores.
As for Nix, he's turned things around after a slow start to his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. He's led the Broncos to a 7-5 record and in position to make it to the playoffs. The No. 12 overall pick by Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix had no touchdowns passes and four interceptions after the first three weeks of the season. Since then, he's thrown just two picks and 16 touchdowns.
Arguably his best game came in Week 11's 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, as Nix finished 28 of 33 passing for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Both Nix and Gabriel will be looking to lead their teams on postseason runs. Nix went 0-2 against Washington last season -- including in the Pac-12 Championship Game -- which marked the only two losses for the Ducks. A vastly different Huskies team this season won't pose the same threat that Michael Penix Jr. and Kalen DeBoer did, but Gabriel will have to get the job done at Autzen Stadium one last time before the real cinema begins.
