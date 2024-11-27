Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Commits, Flips Loom
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning currently has the No. 7 ranked 2025 recruiting class that features 16 commits, on On3. The programs that lie ahead are the No. 6 LSU Tigers, No. 5 Auburn Tigers, No. 4 Texas Longhorns, No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
Lanning and the Ducks are focused on defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, cornerback Na'eem Offord, and either Linkon Cure or Andrew Olesh to help fill the tight end spot for the 2025 recruiting class. These elite recruits would help boost Oregon into the top-five class rankings and inch closer to No. 1.
Five-star Stewart will be making his final college decision between Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, and the USC Trojans.
“I can definitely see myself playing in that type of environment. The Oregon fans showed me a ton of love."- Jahkeem Stewart
After his visit to Berkeley for the BIg Game rivalry between the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele narrowed it down to his final two. It's between the Ducks and the Golden Bears who he has been committed to since July 8.
“The players look like they are fully bought into what Coach Lanning is building and the offense the quarterback has full command and is in control of protections.”- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Cornerback Na'eem Offord may be currently an Ohio State commit in the Big Ten Conference but Oregon and Auburn have gained traction over the last couple of months. It does seem like a stretch for Offord to change his mind after being committed to Ryan Day since Feb. 4, 2024.
"It (Ohio State-Oregon) was one of the loudest games ever and the best visit so far.”- Na'eem Offord
The Ducks did pick up the flip from tight end Vander Ploog from rival Washington Huskies but still have work to do at the position due to the departure of two seniors, Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert. Are either of Kansas State Wildcats commit Linkon Cure or Michigan Wolverines commit Andrew Olesh ready to switch sides and come to Eugene?
Keeping the current 2025 five-star Oregon commits on board is just as important, if not more than finding new talent. Good news is that wide receiver Dakorien Moore has shut down his recruitment and is fully invested in his future under Lanning.
Florida native and wide receiver Dallas WIlson is hearing out his home state schools like the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, and Miami Hurricanes. A lot of talk is moving around that cornerback Brandon Finney might make the move over to the Big Ten's Penn State Nittany Lions.
The NCAA has its college football’s national signing day on Feb. 5, 2025. The signing period will end on April 1, 2025.
