Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver QB Bo Nix, Former Oregon Teammate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is coming off of a career game during his rookie season but he's not the only former Oregon Ducks star that's been hot as of late.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is making his case for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year despite a slow start to the season. Irving was asked about what he's seen from Nix lately as both rookies look to make a final playoff push.
"That's my dog man," Irving said, per Tampa Bay on SI's Isaiah De Anda Delgado. "I've been rooting since he got picked. Whoever was doubting him out there, saying he wasn't a good quarterback. This is a guy that I went to war with for two years and he's like my best friend."
Nix and the Broncos got the best of the Bucs in a 26-7 win at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3 but Irving jokingly said that he's cheering for Denver.
"I'm rooting for him every week, and go Broncos," Irving said with a laugh.
Irving had the best game of his young career in Sunday's 30-7 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. He finished with 12 carries for a career-high 87 yards and a touchdown. He also posted six grabs and a career-high 64 receiving yards.
Headed into Week 13, Irving now has 108 carries for 579 yards and five touchdowns along with 32 catches (on 34 targets) for 252 yards.
As for Nix, he's turned things around with the Broncos. He's led Denver to a 7-5 record and in position to make it to the playoffs. The No. 12 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix had no touchdowns passes and four interceptions after the first three weeks of the season. Since then, he's thrown just two picks and 16 touchdowns. Arguably his best game came in Week 11's 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, as Nix finished 28 of 33 passing for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Irving and the Bucs will take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday while Nix and the Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
