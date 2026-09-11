Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks head to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State for their first road game of the year, one week after opening the season with a win at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon (1-0) is coming off a 34-27 win over Boise State (0-1) as the Ducks needed all 378 of quarterback Dante Moore’s career-high passing yards to overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit.

Sept. 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates during Oregon's 69-3 win over Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They’ll face an Oklahoma State (0-1) program that finished 1-11 in 2025 and lost 24-10 on the road in Week 1 at Tulsa in the first game under new Cowboys coach Eric Morris.

But despite Oklahoma State’s rebuilding status, Boone Pickens Stadium is rarely an easy place for anyone to play, especially in a Cowboys home opener.

Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s contest.

Oregon Rushes for 250-Plus Yards

With Moore posting single-game career highs for passing, Oregon didn’t need to rely heavily on its run game against Boise State.

All totaled, the Ducks rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and were paced by running back Jordon Davison’s 90 yards on 14 carries (6.4 yards per carry). Running back Dierre Hill Jr. added 36 yards on seven carries (5.1 YPC) before negative team yardage dropped Oregon’s official rushing total to 119.

Dec. 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon running back Jordon Davison stiff-arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas during the College Football Playoffs as Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Conversely, Oklahoma State allowed Tulsa to rush for 134 yards on 37 attempts (3.6 yards per carry) as Damari Alston led the way with 80 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Golden Hurricane.

The Oregon rushing attack is in position for its breakout game, more than doubling its ground yardage from a week ago with 250-plus yards.

That means likely100-yard games from both Davison and Hill Jr. It would be the third 100-yard effort for Davison, who topped the century mark in consecutive games in 2025 against Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Hill Jr. seeks his first 100-yard performance, coming close in 2025 against Northwestern when the sophomore rushed for 94 yards on just five carries and a touchdown.

The Oregon run game is ready to awaken. The Cowboys might just be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Ducks Record Five Sacks

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is in for a long day.

Oregon’s highly touted defensive front held Boise State to 93 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry, but didn’t appear as dominant as many thought the veteran unit would be.

Nov. 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei forces a fumble from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Not good enough,” Lanning said of the run defense after the Broncos game. “Not good enough. Not to our standard.

“Our pass rush should be a strength for us,” Lanning added.

The good news is that Oregon did manage three sacks, courtesy of defensive tackle Bear Alexander and edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, last year’s team leader with 9.5 sacks.

In Week 2, the Ducks need to limit their time in manageable down-and-distance situations and create more obvious passing downs.

The season-ending lower-leg injury to Oklahoma State left tackle Jacob Sexton at Tulsa won’t do much to boost Mestemaker’s confidence. If he drops back to pass 49 times like he did last weekend, the Ducks should have plenty of opportunities to make good on a five-sack afternoon.

Three Units, Three Touchdowns

History isn’t on Oklahoma State’s side after the Cowboys lost 69-3 to Oregon last year in Autzen Stadium.

And while this year’s Cowboys can’t be compared to the 2025 team that surrendered at least 38 points seven times, the Ducks find a way to light up the scoreboard with their offense, defense and special teams all finding the end zone.

Sept. 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon duck inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrates his pick-six during against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore and the Ducks' offense were dynamic at times, especially in the two-minute drill, against Boise State with four touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback has plenty of options, and finding the end zone almost certainly won’t be an issue for the offense.

Oklahoma State turned the ball over four times against Tulsa, including two interceptions and two lost fumbles. While Oregon’s defensive front garnered three sacks against Boise State, the secondary didn’t generate any takeaways.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and safety Koi Perich, however, are too volatile to stay quiet for long. If the front seven can wreak some havoc, the backfield will be ready to pounce for a possible pick-six or scoop-and-score.

Special teams then completes the trifecta.

Sept. 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart shakes off a Boise State Broncos defender at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Evan Stewart handled punts against the Broncos, while Hill Jr. had the team’s lone kickoff return for 21 yards.

Lanning has multiple options to return kicks in addition to Stewart and Hill. Perich registered more than 1,100 career return yards before transferring to Eugene from Minnesota.

Dakorien Moore also saw limited action on special teams in 2025.

It’s only a matter of time before someone springs one to the house.

Oklahoma State plays host to No. 6 Oregon at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

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