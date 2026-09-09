Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The first Sunday of the 2026 NFL season will be capped off with an NFC East showdown when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys are returning one of the best offenses in football from a year ago, but can their defense improve enough to make them a playoff team? Meanwhile, the Giants will be playing in their first game under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -2.5 (-115)

Giants +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cowboys -148

Giants +126

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Cowboys vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: MerLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Cowboys record: 0-0

Giants record: 0-0

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 7-3 against the Spread in their last 10 games vs. the Giants

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Cowboys went 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games in 2025

The OVER went 8-2 in the Cowboys' last 10 games in 2025

The OVER went 8-2 in the Giants' last 10 games in 2025

Cowboys vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Dak Prescott, QB - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott finished third in the NFL in passing yards last season, finishing with 4,552 along with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL to lean on with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. He has all the tools and skills to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and if he is, the Cowboys have a chance to make the playoffs.

Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Cowboys as favorites on Sunday Night Football:

I'm not ready to buy the hype on the New York Giants. I understand that John Harbaugh is going to do a lot of things to change the culture for the better, but have Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo proven enough to the point that they should only be slight underdogs against one of the best offenses in football from last season? I'm not buying it.

If the Cowboys can make defensive adjustments this year while matching last year's offensive production, they'll be a dangerous team to face.

Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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